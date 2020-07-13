Rustic romance! Newlyweds Dennis Quaid and wife Laura Savoie are celebrating their love with a delayed honeymoon, a source exclusively tells Us Weekly.

The lovebirds, who tied the knot on June 2, in a secret ceremony, are on vacation in Montana, the insider says. “Dennis and Laura are on their honeymoon right now and his children are with them,” according to the source.

The couple’s Montana escape came a little over a month after the two said “I do,” in Santa Barbara, California.

The pair wed in a small ceremony amid the coronavirus pandemic, with only their pastor in attendance. “It was beautiful,” the Parent Trap star, 66, told People on June 24. “Just looking into her eyes, she was the most stunning bride.”

According to the magazine, the groom wore a Hugo Boss suit and the bride, 27, donned a Chosen by One Day gown on their big day. The two exchanged traditional vows and Bulgari rings, the outlet reported.

Us broke the news in May 2019 that the pair were dating, and they got engaged on a trip to Oahu, Hawaii, in October. The Day After Tomorrow actor and University of Texas PhD student planned to get married in Hawaii in April and host a second reception in Nashville for family and friends — but everything changed in the wake of the pandemic.

Ahead of their nuptials, Quaid and Savoie were mostly focused on the actor’s youngest children, 12-year-old twins Thomas and Zoe, whom he shares with ex-wife Kimberly Buffington, while they were quarantining together.

“My kids are here and that keeps us on a regular schedule,” the A Dog’s Purpose star told Us in April, noting the coronavirus quarantine is “bringing [them] closer together.”

The “Dennissance” podcast host revealed that the stay at home orders strengthened his bond with Savoie as well.

“This [quarantine] is the best pre-marriage training you could possibly have,” Quaid told Us at the time. He did, however, admit that having to switch up their wedding plans was “a little disappointing” and therefore, the duo will continue to “play it by ear” as to whether or not they will eventually have a Hawaiian celebration as planned.

Quaid was previously married to P.J. Soles from 1987 to 1983, Meg Ryan from 1991 to 2001 and Buffington, 48, from 2004 to 2018. He shares son Jack Quaid, 28, with Ryan, 58.