Season 8 of The Walking Dead is almost here but are you ready? Season 7 started off with some of the most brutal deaths in the show’s history, but that was just the beginning.

How We Left Off

Negan (Jeffrey Dean Morgan) took out a lot of key players during season 7, including Glenn (Steven Yeun), Abraham (Michael Cudlitz), Spencer (Austin Nichols) and Olivia (Ann Mahoney), and the war nearly began in the finale. Rick (Andrew Lincoln) spent the majority of the season creating an army of his own, while trying to survive.

Daryl was also held hostage by Negan, Dwight and co., but after a great deal of torture, he escaped. He might as well have just brought Dwight with him, as he ended up also turning his back on Negan after his wife escaped.

TV’s Most Shocking Deaths

Carl’s life was put on the line multiple times, especially in the end when Negan was about to … go all Negan on him and smash him with Lucille. Luckily, Carol’s ally King Ezekiel arrived just in time.

Sasha also met her death last season in the finale after taking a poison pill Eugene made her and giving up her life, ultimately to save Rosita and the rest of the gang. Speaking of Eugene, he’s full Negan these days.

What’s Next

The theme of season 8 is simple: war. Everyone is ready to finally fight back against Negan, now that they have gathered up enough people to do so. Plus, they’re an actual unit again.

Costars Reunited!

Daryl, specifically, who spent most of season 7 separate from the core group, is “very focused on revenge,” Norman Reedus told Entertainment Weekly. “He’s ready to kill everybody, no matter what the group says, no matter what anybody says. He’s just like, ‘Nah, screw it. Everybody dies.'”

“Season 8 feels like our old show again. The people I like working with the most are the ones I’m working with again,” the actor, 48, added. “The gang’s back together. The fight’s back in it. Last year was so rough. It didn’t feel like our show and I know it is our show, and you’ve got to do stuff like that, but last year felt so disconnected. Everyone was so disconnected in the core group. So it feels like it used to feel again which is really exciting.”

The Walking Dead Cast: What They Look Like on the Red Carpet

The Walking Dead premieres on AMC Sunday, October 22, at 9 p.m. ET.

