Every contestant on The Challenge finds a different way to pull ahead. Some use their physical strength in challenges while others just push their enemies’ buttons.

“I grew up with two sisters and I spent my entire life perfecting the art of teasing them,” Johnny “Bananas” Devenanzio says in Us Weekly’s exclusive behind-the-scenes video. “My dad, the wisest man I know, has always said, ‘You control people to the extent that you throw them out of control.’ So the more that I can get under someone’s skin, the more that I’m gonna be inside their head and have control of them. It’s part of the game … not only that, it’s fun.”

While Bananas just annoys people to get control, Nicole Zanatta uses a very different weapon: her mouth. “Johnny pulls a bunch of pranks. Me, I’m just going to mentally try to break you down. I’m just going to talk to you, talk to you, talk to you,” she explains.

Shane Landrum says he just makes others insecure in the house and Nicole Ramos admits she also uses talking to get control. Her method: spread “very good, hot, gossip” around the house. This may act as an advantage for Nicole — everyone likes to gossip about hookups and it seems there may be quite a few.

In the trailer, Brad Fiorenza has returned and is kissing Britni Thorton. Meanwhile, Cara Maria Sorbello is spotted kissing both Nicole Z. and Kyle Christie. Plus, this is Bananas’ first single challenge in five years and he appears to have his eye on Big Brother’s Natalie Negrotti. Us Weekly caught up with Natalie about joining the new show –and reuniting with her nemesis, Victor Arroyo.

The Challenge: Vendettas premieres on MTV on Tuesday, January 2 at 9 p.m. ET.

