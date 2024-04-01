Conjoined twins Abby and Brittany Hensel rose to fame in the late 1990s after appearing on various talk shows to share their story, and fans got an even closer look at their lives on the reality show Abby & Brittany.

TLC greenlit the series in 2012, documenting the girls throughout their daily lives in Minnesota. While the show only lasted for one season on TLC, all eight episodes are currently streaming via Origin’s YouTube channel.

Each episode of the series followed Abby and Brittany after their graduation from Bethel University in their home state. The first installment showcased the twins celebrating their 22nd birthday. Subsequent episodes of the reality series saw the duo heading to Texas for spring break, going on a road trip, visiting London and Italy, moving into a new house and starting their first jobs in the real world.

More than a decade after the show came to an end, Abby and Brittany, now 34, are making headlines once again.

It was revealed in March that Abby had tied the knot with husband Josh Bowling two years prior, according to public records obtained by Today. (Photos and videos from the ceremony have since been unearthed from various family members’ Facebook accounts.)

As news of the marriage spread online, Abby and Brittany fielded comments from trolls who questioned the relationship.

“The internet is extra LOUD today,” they captioned a TikTok video that showed various photos of conjoined twins. “We have always been around.”

A second video addressing the critics showed Abby and Brittany with Bowling.

“This is a message to all the haters out here,” a deep voice could be heard saying in the clip. “If you don’t like what I do but watch everything I’m doing, you’re still a fan.”

Abby and Brittany are dicephalic conjoined twins, a rare form of partial twinning with two heads connected to one torso. The sisters share all organs below the waist, with one twin controlling one arm and one leg. (Abby controls the left side of their body while Brittany takes control of the right side.)

After making their daytime talk show debut in 1996, Abby and Brittany further discussed their journey in the 2002 documentary Joined for Life, which was followed by Joined at Birth the next year. In 2006, Joined for Life: Abby & Brittany Turn 16 was released, which gave insight into Abby and Brittany’s lives as teenagers — and even showed them getting a driver’s license.