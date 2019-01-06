How to Watch the Golden Globes 2019 on TV or Via Livestream

The 76th Golden Globe Awards are quickly approaching, and you wouldn’t want to miss the first awards show of 2019, now would you?

Luckily, the Hollywood Foreign Press Association’s annual ceremony, which honors the best of the best in film and television, will air live on TV and online. NBC will broadcast the Sunday, January 6, show from The Beverly Hilton hotel in Beverly Hills starting at 8 p.m. ET/5 p.m. PT.

Last year’s Globes marked the first time that the show was live-streamed. This year, viewers can stream it on NBC’s website and app as well as the network’s official Facebook page. Anyone who has a cable or satellite subscription can tune in to NBC Live to access the stream, but it will also be available on YouTube TV, Hulu Live TV, DirecTV Now and other streaming services.

Red carpet coverage will begin on E! at 6 p.m. ET/3 p.m. PT with host Ryan Seacrest, while NBC’s coverage kicks off at 7 p.m. ET/4 p.m. PT.

Golden Globe winners Sandra Oh (Grey’s Anatomy) and Andy Samberg (Brooklyn Nine-Nine) are set to host the star-studded affair. Vice, The Favourite, Green Book and A Star Is Born are the most-nominated films, while The Assassination of Gianni Versace: American Crime Story, Sharp Objects, Barry and The Americans are among the leading nominees in the TV categories.

Watch the livestream above!

