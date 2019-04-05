Water under the bridge! Howard Stern made a sweet gesture to his former foe Kathie Lee Gifford as the talk show host departed her longtime post at Today.

“This is why pigs are flying all over the place,” Gifford, 65, said during the Friday, April 5, episode of Today, which was her last as a cohost. “I came home yesterday … and this hugest, hugest bouquet of red roses — you can barely get in my house. I’m like, ‘Oh, who did that?’ … It said, ‘To your auspicious or your something, illustrious career. All the best. Take a deep breath. – Howard and Beth Stern.’”

She added: “How nice is that? That man hated my guts for 30 years, and I prayed for him every single day!”

Gifford, who left Today on Friday after 11 years, opened up about the beef during a May 2018 episode of the NBC talk show. “Howard Stern had a feud with me that went on for 30 years,” she explained. “I’d never met him. I’d never listened to his show. … He hated my guts for 30 years. Hated my husband, hated my children. Hated everything I stood for.”

The Live With Regis and Kathie Lee alum noted that she squashed the feud when she made an effort to introduce herself to Stern, 65, in 2012. The two later made up over the phone. “We had, like, a half an hour discussion,” she recalled. “’Will you forgive me, Kathie, please? I’m doing some really hard work on my life. I know I’ve hurt you. I’m just so sorry, and I need to ask for forgiveness.’”

Gifford said goodbye to Today on Friday. Us Weekly exclusively revealed in February that Jenna Bush Hager is set to fill her spot.

“She’s ready to try something new!” a source told Us of the Gift That I Can Give author in December 2018. “She’s excited to take on a new stage in her career and throw herself into new challenges.”

The insider added that Gifford “will still be a part of the NBC family” and fans will likely “still see her on the air from time to time.”

