HQ Trivia is taking over Hollywood!

From Jimmy Kimmel to Mandy Moore and Jimmy Fallon, numerous A-list stars have jumped on the HQ Trivia craze, and they can’t seem to get enough.

The free interactive trivia game, in which players simply open the app to play for a chance to win real money, even features a host: Scott Rogowsky (or may some as know him, Quiz Daddy or Walt Quizney). And with his hilarious addition, even when players lose the game, they win just by playing.

Now here’s how the game works: HQ Trivia consists of 12 multiple choice trivia questions ranging from easy to “savage,” and players have around 10 seconds to answer each question thrown their way. Everyone who gets all 12 questions right splits the jackpot, which has been as high as $25,000. The game has attracted more than 2 million simultaneous viewers — which are network-like ratings! — playing live against each other at the same time.

Here’s the kicker: It all happens in real time! The game goes live at 3 p.m. and 9 p.m. ET on weekdays and 9 p.m. ET on weekends.

The newly released app has fans from around the world going crazy! (Remember the woman who freaked out and made headlines after winning $11 from the app?)

Even Rogowsky has become an overnight sensation, as he’s now one of the buzziest names in Hollywood, broadcasting live to millions each day.

“I don’t know what just happened,” the HQ Trivia host captioned a video he shared of screaming fans on Thursday, February 15.

