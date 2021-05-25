Jamie Foxx and RD Whittington are giving viewers an inside look into the world of luxury cars, yachts and planes dealerships with their new Discovery show, Hustle & Roll.

“I am thrilled to partner with the teams over at Discovery, Propagate, and Big Breakfast on this exciting project. My friend RD Whittington is beyond just a rare luxury car dealer. … He makes magic happen. I can’t wait for audiences to see what we’re bringing with this show,” Foxx, 53, said in a press release.

The show follows a group of highly competitive luxury car dealers and Whittington, who all specialize in making their clients’ dreams come true — by any means necessary.

“We are so excited to welcome Jamie Foxx to the Discovery family, and through his show, we are getting access to a rarely-seen business of sourcing and selling luxury cars, and the fascinating entrepreneurs who fiercely compete to succeed in this competitive market,” said Nancy Daniels, chief brand officer of Discovery and Factual

Whittington, CEO & founder of luxury company Wires Only, is the foremost expert in the sales of luxury automobiles, super yachts, speed boats and custom private aircrafts. For the past 20 years, he has been the authority in the industry and has made some of the biggest acquisitions of luxury vehicles. His A-list clients include Drake, Migos, Travis Scott, Scott Disick, Chris Brown, J Balvin, Ray J, Marshmello, Ozuna, Anuel AA, Tyga, Travis Barker, Floyd Mayweather, Lil Uzi Vert, Rich the Kid, Lil Pump and many others.

“I’m excited to finally showcase the world I swim in by opening up the curtain on behind how we buy, sell and customize the hottest ways to travel in the world,” Whittington said of the upcoming series. “Jamie Foxx is family to me and I am so excited to take you on this journey into my world with one of my most trusted associates and dear friends.”

Whittington is certain Hustle & Roll will be filled with amazing content for every type of viewer, adding, “Selling jets and cars to the biggest stars and richest people in the world, isn’t always glitz and glam, it’s a 24/7/365 job where you have to make the impossible actually possible. And when you watch this journey, you will see it all.”

Not only is Whittington the leading voice in the world of auto and yacht sales, but it’s rumored that he’s heading into the fashion game and will be releasing his custom clothing line by doing drops with legendary designer Rhuigi Villasenor, owner of Rhude.