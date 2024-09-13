Matt McAdams’ bond with his mom, Kelly McAdams, is even stronger — and a bit more outrageous — on the all-new season of I Love a Mama’s Boy.

In Us Weekly’s exclusive sneak peek at the season 4 premiere, which airs on Monday, September 16, Matt’s love for his mother hits a new level when he hilariously helps her put on her sleep mask.

“It makes me feel better,” Kelly confesses in the video, after Matt agrees to massage her head before placing the mask on her nose and mouth.

Kelly jokes, “We’re ready for takeoff” as Matt struggles to adjust the straps and get her ready for a good night’s sleep. “You see why I can’t keep this on? It’s not normal!”

Kelly and Matt both laugh as she fails to get her mask adjusted from bed. “I will always be there for my mom, just the way she’s always been there for me,” Matt tells the camera, which makes his mom beam with pride. “And I love every minute of it,” she responds.

When season 4 begins, Matt is single again, but he is hopeful his next relationship won’t fail due to his close connection with his mom. “I think that deep down, my mom does want me to find the girl,” he says in a confessional.

Kelly claims she’s open to being less involved in Matt’s romantic life this time around. “I’m determined to approach Matt’s love life differently,” she says in the teaser. “From now on, it’s going to be the kinder, gentler, more forgiving Kelly.”

Fans initially met Matt and Kelly on season 1 of the TLC series which premiered in 2020. During the season, Matt romanced Kimberly Cobb as his mom inserted herself into their relationship. Despite Kelly’s influence, Matt and Kim later got engaged, but they broke up by the end of season 2.

When season 3 premiered in 2022, Matt was dating Brittany Taylor. When Brittany learned Matt was dating other people, she broke up with him. After the season ended, Matt briefly dated Devon Hawley.

TLC teased that season 4 will show Matt single, so it could line up with his split from Devon. In April 2023, Matt confirmed that he had a new girlfriend, whom he brought with him on a family trip to Paris for his mom’s 60th birthday.

“A year ago, I booked this trip to take my mom to Paris for her 60th birthday because she’s always wanted to go. Some of you give me trash for it and that’s OK,” he captioned a series of photos from Disney Paris. “I don’t live my life for you. I think family is important and being as I was able to pull this off why not? Happy 60th mom! You deserve the world.”

Matt shared, “My GF joined us on the trip and it’s been even more amazing. She came into my life when I was ready to say that’s it. I’m done … but she’s showed me I’d be missing out on so much. A life filled with adventure and love … I can’t wait.”

Earlier this month, Matt took another vacation with his girlfriend and his parents to Alaska. Only time will tell if viewers will get to meet this mystery woman on season 4 of I Love a Mama’s Boy, which will also introduce fans to four new codependent families.

I Love a Mama’s Boy premieres on TLC Monday, September 16, at 9 p.m. ET.