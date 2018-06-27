I. Marlene King Denies Feud With Famous in Love’s Bella Thorne

News to her! Famous in Love showrunner I. Marlene King denies rumors that she is feuding with the show’s star Bella Thorne. Reports that the two are at odds surfaced on Tuesday, June 26, after it was revealed that the Freeform show was canceled after two seasons.

“Despite what may be out there I am not in a feud w @bellathorne. We have, and have always had, a friendly and professional relationship,” King tweeted.

Even more, the Pretty Little Liars creator hopes that a third season can still happen. “FACT: The ENTIRE @FamousinLoveTV cast and crew are crossing our fingers and toes as we light candles for a S3 pickup,” she added. “#Raige On!”

Just hours earlier, Thorne slammed the network for allegedly not telling her that the series was coming to an end. “If this is how I find out our show is canceled..I’m going to be so upset,” the 20-year-old actress replied to a Twitter post about the news. “Very hurtful freeform. I woulda liked a phone call maybe.”

A source previously told The Hollywood Reporter that it was a “relief” for many that the show was over because of drama between King and Thorne and that the actress has “diva-like behavior.” Thorne, however, retweeted King’s comments that refuted the claims.

Famous in Love debuted last year and also stars Charle DePew, Carter Jenkins and Niki Koss.

Sign up now for the Us Weekly newsletter to get breaking celebrity news, hot pics and more delivered straight to your inbox!