



Cordial exes! Ian Gomez not only gets along with his ex-wife, Nia Vardalos, he hopes she makes another My Big Fat Greek Wedding movie that he can star in!

“She does have an idea for it. I can’t tell you what that idea is. But I know the cast would all be into it. We’ll see,” Gomez, 52, told Us Weekly exclusively at the Richard Jewell AFI Fest premiere in Hollywood. “It’s a very good one and it’s pretty fleshed out.”

The actor and Vardalos, 55, announced they were divorcing after 23 years of marriage in July 2018; the divorce was finalized in December. They share daughter, Ilaria Vardalos Gomez, whom they adopted in 2008.

The exes are “on great terms,” the Morning Show star told Us, adding that he’d “absolutely” be up for collaborating again.

“It’s a really sweet franchise. She has so many people that have come up to her and just said the most amazing things about, like, their families getting back together because of the film, or like, ‘My dad and I didn’t talk and then we bonded over this film,'” Gomez shared. “It’s a legacy. I mean, it’s amazing.”

Vardalos penned and starred in My Big Fat Greek Wedding in 2002. While she portrayed lead Fotoula “Toula” Portokalos-Miller, Gomez costarred as Mike, a teacher and the best man at Toula’s wedding to John Corbett‘s Ian Miller. In March 2016, the second movie was released and Gomez’s Mike returned as a Chicago police officer, who was married to one of Toula’s cousins.

As for what role he’d play in the third film, that’s still up in the air. “She asked me, ‘So, what are you going to do in the third one?'” he said. “I have to think [of] something completely different than a school teacher or cop, like an archeologist or paleontologist or something. Something bizarre, that’s not a major part of the movie!”

With reporting by Nicole Pajer