Ice Spice Announces Debut Album Y2K Dropping This Summer

Ice Spice is finally ready to release her debut album, Y2K! — and it’s coming this summer.

“HIIIII >.< Y2K ☆ THE ALBUM WILL BE DROPPING JULY 26TH !!!!” Ice Spice, 24, wrote via Instagram on Wednesday, June 5, alongside the album’s cover art. “Pre-save the link in my bio now.”

The cover featured Ice Spice standing in front of a subway station, paying homage to her New York City roots. Ice Spice rocked a classic Y2K look as she wore cheeky jean shorts and lime green, animal-print boots. She held her hands up against the wall as she looked into the camera. Her name was written on the wall in a graffiti-style font, while the title Y2K was spray-painted in hot pink on a trash can.

Y2K! will feature her hit track “Think You the S–t (Fart)” plus her latest single, “Gimmie a Light.” The album drops on July 26 and is available for preorder. According to a press release, the album’s title is inspired by Ice Spice’s date of birth, which is January 1, 2000.

Related: Taylor Swift and Ice Spice’s Friendship Timeline Taylor Swift and Ice Spice’s friendship is iconic. The two artists first teamed up for a remix of Swift’s song “Karma” in May 2023. At the time, Swift said in her Instagram announcement about their collab that she was a “massive fan” of the “brilliant” Ice Spice (real name Isis Naija Gaston), calling her “the […]

In addition to releasing Y2K! this summer, Ice Spice also announced that she will be headlining a world tour for the album. Cash Cobain and RiotUSA will be opening for her. Ice Spice will be performing across Europe, the U.K. and North America this summer.

“Y2K! WORLD TOUR ☆ tickets on sale this Friday at 10am💋,” Ice Spice wrote via Instagram on Wednesday.

Ahead of the album’s release, Ice Spice previously shared how proud she was of the project.

“I think this is some of my best work,” she told Billboard in March. “It’s not going to be too long — it’s going to be sweet and to the point.”

This is Ice Spice’s first full-length album. In January 2023, she released her first EP, Like..?, which charted at number 15 on the Billboard 200.

What Is the Best New Album of 2024 (So Far)?

2023 was a breakout year for Ice Spice. She was featured on the hit song “Boy’s a Liar Pt 2” with PinkPantheress and a remix of Taylor Swift’s song “Karma.” Ice Spice also collaborated with Nicki Minaj for a remix of “Princess Diana” and “Barbie World” for the Barbie movie soundtrack.

She also received her first Grammy nomination and was up for four awards, including Best New Artist, Best Rap Song, Best Song Written for Visual Media and Best Pop Duo/Group Performance.

“FOUR GRAMMY NOMINATIONS ?! are u s–tn me!!! thank YOU 🫵” she tweeted in November 2023.