Taylor Swift and Ice Spice s Friendship Timeline

Taylor Swift and Ice Spice’s friendship is iconic.

The two artists first teamed up for a remix of Swift’s song “Karma” in May 2023. At the time, Swift said in her Instagram announcement about their collab that she was a “massive fan” of the “brilliant” Ice Spice (real name Isis Naija Gaston), calling her “the one to watch.”

Swift previously praised Ice Spice’s “professional” demeanor and her individuality in the music industry.

“I relate to Ice in many ways, but I think her dedication and focus is what blew me away from the very start,” Swift told Variety via email in September 2023. “She’s extremely professional without being cold. Playful and fun without ever taking her eye off the prize. She knows what is and isn’t ‘her’ and sets those boundaries with grace. She studies the industry and other artists’ careers but is very clear about charting her own definitive, original path. It’s her ability to carefully find that balance that impresses the hell out of me.”

In addition to their musical connection, Swift and Ice Spice have also formed a strong friendship. The ladies sat front row during the 2023 MTV Video Music Awards, where they were seen dancing, laughing and whispering together.

Ice Spice gave insight into their fun night and what kept their laughter going.

“That’s my sis. We was talking about a bunch of things,” she told Variety in September 2023. “She’s so funny. We was sipping on a little something something. Just chatting, vibing.”

Keep scrolling to see a timeline of Swift and Ice Spice’s friendship.

2020

Ice Spice had her team reach out to Swift after she watched the singer’s documentary, Miss Americana.

“What I took away from Taylor’s documentary is you really do need to work hard, and not everything is going to be as easy as it seems,” Ice Spice told Variety. “My manager heard me talking about that and had reached out to her team, and then they had a song for me.”

May 2023

After working quietly on the remix of “Karma,” the duo released the track and accompanying music video. That same month, Ice Spice joined Swift on stage as the surprise guest during her Eras Tour at MetLife Stadium in New Jersey.

Ice Spice recalled the “amazing” experience of sharing a studio with the Grammy winner.

“We went to the studio, and she’s so humble and so nice. I kid you not. I pulled up to the studio, and she outside waiting for me,” Ice Spice told Apple Music’s Zane Lowe in July 2023. “I’m like, ‘Why is Taylor Swift outside?’ Like, ‘Taylor, what are you doing here?’ So she’s great. She’s so funny.”

July 2023

Ice Spice said she and Swift “talk all the time,” and the “Bejeweled” singer was a huge fan of her January 2023 EP Like…?

“I was like, ‘You f—k with my project? Like, what?'” Ice told The Guardian about learning that Swift was a fan. “She’s so sweet — I was so obsessed with how humble she was and willing to work. She gives me so much advice. We talk all the time and she’s so funny.”

September 2023

Swift and Ice Spice’s friendship had us feeling ~euphoric~ during the MTV VMAs, where Swift accepted the award for Song of the Year for “Anti-Hero” and Ice won for Best New Artist.