Ice Spice has been named the Best New Artist of 2023 at the MTV Video Music Awards.

“Thank you so much! Thank you MTV! Oh, my gosh, this is so cool!” Ice Spice, 23, said during her acceptance speech at the Prudential Center in Newark, New Jersey. “I just want to thank my munchkins. I love you guys so much!”

In addition to thanking her manager and music producer, Ice Spice — who donned a white lacy dress and cross necklace reminiscent of Madonna’s iconic “Like a Virgin” look — went on to shout-out her fellow nominees GloRilla, Kaliii, Peso Pluma, PinkPantheress and Reneé Rapp as well as her hometown of the Bronx, New York. (See the full list of 2023 VMAs winners here.)

“I want to thank my label for always supporting me,” she concluded. “And, of course, God. Without God, none of this would be possible. Thank you guys, I love you guys so much!”

Following her win, Rapp, also 23, called the rapper “the people’s princess” while presenting the next performance. “I love you. Anything you want, I’ll do,” she added before introducing Kelsea Ballerini.

The “Princess Diana” singer joins the likes of past Best New Artist winners such as Alicia Keys, Avril Lavigne, Maroon 5, Lady Gaga, Justin Bieber, Cardi B, Billie Eilish, Doja Cat, Olivia Rodrigo and more. Baby Keem, Gayle, Latto, Måneskin, and Seventeen were nominated for last year’s title, which was ultimately won by Dove Cameron.

“I want to dedicate this to all of the queer kids out there who don’t feel that they can take up space and inhabit the fullness of who they are,” Cameron, 27, said during her acceptance speech. “Thank you for getting an overtly queer song [‘Boyfriend’] onto mainstream radio. Thank you for supporting me as the person and the artist that I am. I hope that in that way, you’ve also given that same privilege to yourself.”

Several of this year’s Best New Artist nominees, including Ice Spice, have made headlines for their recent projects. In May, she collaborated with Taylor Swift for a remix of Swift’s hit song “Karma.”

“I’m a massive fan of this brilliant artist and after getting to know her I can confirm: she is THE ONE to watch,” Swift, 33, wrote of Ice Spice via X (formerly known as Twitter) at the time.

The collab came three months after The 1975’s Matty Healy was accused of making fun of the rapper during a February episode of “The Adam Friedland Show.” Swift briefly dated Healy, 34, earlier this year. Us Weekly confirmed the pair had parted ways in June.