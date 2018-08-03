Baring it all. Iggy Azalea posed nude for a series of photos in promotion of her new EP, Survive the Summer.

In a series of Instagram pics posted on Thursday, August 2, the 28-year-old rapper stands on a tennis court wearing nothing but a pair of lime green pumps. She covers her chest with her arm while positioning a lime green tote bag in front of her lower half in one shot as her breasts shoot lime green laser beams in another.

Each photo is accompanied by a different caption. “S.T.S. is out ahhhhhh!!!!!!” she wrote. “I need my bag qui.ck.ly.”

“Haters can’t stand me but they love me at the bank,” she captioned another, quoting a song from the EP titled “Hey Iggy.”

Azalea gave her 12 million followers a behind-the-scenes look at the photo shoot on her Instagram Story Thursday. “It’s not just a bag … it’s Prada,” she wrote of a video of herself posing while a photographer gives her notes.

The “Fancy” rapper celebrated Survive the Summer’s official release on Friday, August 3. “Ahhhh it’s really out!” she captioned a screenshot of the EP cover on her Instagram Story.

On a more personal note, Azalea revealed she has been worrying over her friend Demi Lovato, who remains in the hospital after suffering an overdose on July 24. Azalea told ET in July that she was aware the “Sorry Not Sorry” singer had relapsed before she released her confessional song “Sober.” “I had known about it, as a close friend. So I had really wanted for her to be the one to tell people that. And I worried a lot, as her friend, that something was going to leak or somebody would somehow take that and use it negatively against her, or to make her seem like she’s got a secret. It’s not my business to say to my friend, ‘You need to fess up,’ but as a friend, you worry and you’re like, ‘Oh, my God, my friend, she has this thing that people can use against her and I really want her to own it.’ And she did!”

