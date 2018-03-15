



Each week at Us Weekly we talk to some of the hottest celebs and dish about pop culture, reality TV, relationships and a whole lot of drama, while getting all the latest news! Each week, we compile some of our favorite interviews and highlights into our podcast, In Case You Missed Us.

This week we caught up with This Is Us star Milo Ventimiglia who explained how he and his onscreen wife, Mandy Moore, started watching their hit NBC series together.

“The only opportunity that we would get to watch the episodes, we’d both be at work. So on a lunch break or on a moment where we finished, I don’t know, an hour before crew finished, we’d be like, ‘Hey, let’s go watch the episode,’” Ventimiglia told Us. “It became a thing where if I was at work and she wasn’t at work, I would wait until she was there. Or if she was at work and I wasn’t, she would wait until I was there. It just became a tradition and now, I don’t like watching the episodes without her and I know she doesn’t like watching without me.”

Ventimiglia’s teenage daughter on the series, Hannah Zeile, also stopped by Us Weekly’s New York headquarters to talk about what it’s really like having the Gilmore Girls alum and Moore as her TV parents.

“I definitely was a fan of his [Ventimiglia] work and Mandy, I can totally remember my friends and I having a cry marathon for A Walk To Remember,” Zeile told Us. “I remember her all the way in Princess Diaries, like when she sang ‘Stupid Cupid.’ I was definitely a little intimidated, but they made me feel so comfortable.”

