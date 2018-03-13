A sweet set life! While things are tense and dramatic onscreen for the cast of This Is Us, the cast likes to lighten the mood off camera … with the help of Craft service. Hannah Zeile, who plays the teenage version of Kate (Chrissy Metz) on the series, sat down with Us Weekly to talk all about what goes down behind the scenes. Watch the video above!

Zeile, 20, revealed that her TV dad, Milo Ventimiglia, is usually the one to lighten the mood on set. The actress said that Papa Pearson is a frequent visitor to the Craft service table where he satisfies his sweet tooth.

“He’ll go ‘sugar rush!’ and then gets Nerds, SweeTarts,” the actress told Us. “He and Mandy [Moore] play this game where they get a SweeTart packet and they open and try to guess if they are going to get the good flavors.”

Ventimiglia may need a sweet reward since his TV daughter revealed that he is a bit of a perfectionist while filming. She told Us, “He’ll get stuck on one line and he’s such a perfectionist that he’ll be like ‘again.’ He knows right when he gets to it, and he’s like ‘re-do, sorry.’”

Zeile and Ventimiglia share a lot of screen time together and are often the cause of many tear-inducing scenes for both viewers and the cast. Zeile joked that the This Is Us family have been through 3,080 boxes of tissues to help dry their eyes.

“There’s a lot of tears shed on set. There’s tears shed when we get the scripts and read them at home,” Zeile told Us. “There’s tears shed when I watch it even when I know it’s coming, but it’s a beautiful cry, it’s a fulfilling cry even though it’s sad.”

The finale of This Is Us airs on Tuesday, March 13, at 9 p.m. ET.

