Stepping into Jack’s older shoes. Fans of This Is Us got quite the surprise after getting a glimpse of Milo Ventimiglia’s character, Jack Pearson, as an older man. However, no one was as shocked by the development as Ventimiglia himself. The actor sat down with Us Weekly, ahead of the show’s season two finale, to discuss what viewers can expect. Watch the video above!

Of course, Jack died after suffering from cardiac arrest following the house fire, but during a promo for the finale Jack is seen standing outside Kate (Chrissy Metz) and Toby’s (Chris Sullivan) wedding talking to wife Rebecca (Mandy Moore) asking, “Where did the time go, Bec?”

“It was interesting. It was one of those things where you think to yourself, ‘I wonder the life I’ve lived to get here,’” Ventimiglia told Us. “That’s Jack in his 70’s, somewhere in and around his 70’s. I think about what he’s seen through those spectacle eyes at this point.”

The Gilmore Girls alum admits that once he embodied Jack as an older man, he couldn’t quite get out of character.

“The physicality of wearing that, wearing the prosthetic and the wig and everything gray and the wrinkles. I couldn’t get out of being Jack in his 70’s,” Ventimiglia, who teamed up with Duracell to educate people on the importance of having a working smoke detector in your house, told Us. “The way I stood when I was talking to my costars and whatnot as we were filming, it was unique. It was really, really unique.”

While Ventimiglia wouldn’t confirm if Jack and his daughter Kate have a moment before her big wedding day, he did reveal that Kate may finally stop blaming herself for her father’s tragic death.

“I would hope so only because now as an audience we’ve seen Jack’s death,” Ventimiglia told Us. “I imagine that having that satisfy for the audience might be a very timely thing to have that resolved for Kate. I think there will be something coming up, some beautiful moments with Kate and with Toby that address that.”

The season 2 finale of This Is Us airs on NBC Tuesday, March 13, at 9 p.m. ET.

Sign up now for the Us Weekly newsletter to get breaking celebrity news, hot pics and more delivered straight to your inbox!

Want stories like these delivered straight to your phone? Download the Us Weekly iPhone app now!