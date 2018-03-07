Ever wonder what Jack Pearson would look like as an old man? Here’s your chance to find out. Following the Tuesday March 6, episode of This Is Us, NBC aired the first look at the season 2 finale, featuring a look at Kate’s (Chrissy Metz) wedding to Toby (Chris Sullivan).

While her brothers Randall (Sterling K. Brown) and Kevin (Justin Hartley) walk her down the aisle on the big day, the promo also cuts to present-day Rebecca (Mandy Moore) standing with her late husband, Jack (Milo Ventimiglia), at the outside ceremony. “Where did the time go, Bec?” he asks his wife.

Of course, Jack died after suffering from cardiac arrest following the house fire when the kids were teens, but clearly he’s still in Kate’s mind during her big day. The promo also shows Jack and Kate talking when she’s much younger. “The guy who gets to marry you, Katie girl, he is one lucky guy,” he tells his daughter.

Creator Dan Fogelman previously teased that viewers may see Jack at a later stage in his life. In an interview with Glamour, he was asked about dream sequences and the possibility of seeing Jack at Kate’s wedding.

“We play with a lot of things around time and memory and what could have been, so I think that’s definitely a possibility,” he told the magazine last month. “There’s a lot of emotions [about that idea] because if you’ve lost someone tragically, you dream about them a lot. There’s a lot of different ways that can happen.”

The finale of This Is Us airs on NBC Tuesday, March 13, at 9 p.m. ET.

Sign up now for the Us Weekly newsletter to get breaking celebrity news, hot pics and more delivered straight to your inbox!