This week it’s all about the ladies here at Us Weekly. We’ve got The Real Housewives of New York City star Ramona Singer, everyone’s favorite Bachelor villain Corinne Olympios and famed prosecutor Marcia Clark.

With The Real Housewives of New York City gearing up for its 10th season (April 4), veteran housewife Ramona Singer gave us the details on how the demise of Bethenny Frankel and Carole Radziwill’s friendship will affect the dynamic of the group.

“A discord between Bethenny and Carole kind of affected the whole ambiance of the show, and all of a sudden this season, I’m like really close to Dorinda [Medley] and Carole,” Ramona told Us. “I don’t think we chose sides, I think things just happened organically. Whatever happened between Bethenny and Carole happened between them, and everything else just kind of happened organically.”

It appears that Ramona, 61, is still on the outs with the Skinnygirl creator as well, telling Us, “Bethenny’s just not happy, I mean she says she’s not happy, I mean she’s either crying or screaming … hopefully she’ll get happy.”

