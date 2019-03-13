Seeing it through! Colton Underwood and Cassie Randolph are in a great place after documenting their relationship highs and lows on The Bachelor season 23.

Although the speech pathologist, 23, broke up with Underwood, 27, during the March 4 episode after her father expressed his concerns, the couple reunited during the Tuesday, March 12, finale when the former NFL player dumped his final two contestants, Tayshia Adams and Hannah Godwin, to win Cassie back.

“Cassie left the show very confused with her emotions. She was tugged in two different directions — her dad warning her not to accept a proposal at the time and Colton wanting something serious,” a source exclusively reveals in the new issue of Us Weekly. “She just wasn’t ready to take that next step and wasn’t sure if her feelings would match Colton’s anytime soon.”

The insider added that the Southern California native has “taken the time to think and evaluate her feelings” after exiting the ABC dating series: “She’s gotten to see Colton away from the cameras and is happy that they’re still together and getting to know one another. They’re taking it slow for the time being.”

A second source previously revealed to Us that Underwood’s “biggest fear came true” when Cassie left him, causing him to jump a fence and leave the set: “It’s a huge moment for him. It wasn’t great for his ego when the others left earlier on but it’s now down to the girls he is falling in love with. This is his worst fear realized.”

The couple stepped out together for the first time during the After the Final Rose special on Tuesday and gushed over their relationship and future plans.

