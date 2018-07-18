If you ever thought some celebrities could benefit from professional advice, you’re in luck! Ken Seeley, host of Intervention, sat down with Us Weekly and offered up his words of wisdom to some headline-making stars. Read on for the author, certified interventionist and addiction specialist’s helpful guidance to Us Weekly’s fictional calls for help — and watch the video above!

Seeley advises Pete Davidson and Ariana Grande — who got engaged just weeks after dating — to “slow down,” saying, “Don’t move so quickly … take your time and process this, so you get a good result and not end up in, as we see all the time, so many divorces. We don’t want that for you. Take your time.”

As for Selena Gomez — whose longtime on-again, off-again ex Justin Bieber recently got engaged to Hailey Baldwin — Seeley tells Us he would tell the “Wolves” singer, “That’s a hard one. That’s like detoxing off of drugs. That’s gonna be difficult. The easy way is only time. Time will release that. But other than that, it’s gonna be pretty painful. I’m sure you already know by now. But it’s not easy. I’ll be praying for you.”

Seeley, 55, who now owns a new detox facility in Palm Springs, has made a name for himself helping people who are struggling with addiction on the A&E series. He credits the success of the series to people enjoying the show “because it’s real reality,” telling Us, “There’s no one prompting me, telling me to do this or that. This is the reality of what people are going through in this country and how many people are dying from the devastation of this disease. So I think that’s really why it’s been so successful, is because no matter where you go, it’s in everyone’s backyard and they’re dealing with it at some level. Everyone knows somebody that has an addiction.”

The TV personality, who has been sober for 29 years, also shared the advice he’s followed through the last three decades. “I think the biggest one is when we come through challenges and there’s pain in our lives, that knowing that it’s only temporary, that that is gonna pass. Because it gets so magnified and especially for addicts and alcoholics. It gets so magnified that they don’t think there’s gonna be any answersat the end of the … or any light at the end of the tunnel. They think that it’s gonna stay that way and their life is gonna be doomed.”

“But,” he added, “if you can remember that all troubles in life are temporary and you’re gonna get through to the other side, it makes it a little bit easier.”

Sign up now for the Us Weekly newsletter to get breaking celebrity news, hot pics and more delivered straight to your inbox!