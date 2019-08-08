



Kelsey Grammer is totally on board for a Frasier revival — but the rest of the cast isn’t quite sure., who starred as Daphne Moon on all 264 episodes of the sitcom, revealed to Us Weekly exclusively that she hasn’t heard any serious conversation.

“There has been, as far as I know, no talk,” the actress, 58, told Us while promoting The Resident at Television Critics Association’s summer press tour on Thursday, August 7. “But then I hear some people say there has been talk. I honestly don’t know. I think that there are some camps that think that that’s not a good idea. They don’t want that legacy messed with. Would it be Frasier if it was just Kelsey? Or? It would be a Cheers spinoff? I don’t know.”

Leeves, whose character married David Hyde Pierce’s Niles Crane in season 10, also noted that she wasn’t sure if she’d want to bring back the series, although Grammar has spoken out about plans to come back.

“We actually are talking to a few writers and discussing the options and where we might think it would be appropriate to put it. So there’s some movement; we’ll see what happens,” he told Us in February. “I just want to make sure it’s really good.”

Frasier ended in 2004 after 11 seasons; the finale featured Frasier moving to Chicago with his girlfriend Charlotte (Laura Linney).

Leeves will return in The Resident on Fox Tuesday, September 24, at 8 p.m. ET.

For access to all our exclusive celebrity videos and interviews – Subscribe on Youtube!