Yellowstone fans are confused about Kevin Costner‘s fate on Paramount Network — and so are his costars.

“I honestly have no answers. I don’t even know what’s going on and I just stay in my own lane,” Mo Brings Plenty exclusively told Us Weekly while attending PaleyFest in L.A. on Saturday, April 1. “I have a great deal of respect for Kevin and who he is and what he does and everyone else. And so I just mind my own business.”

Plenty, 53, who plays “Mo” on the series, was one of four actors who stepped in last-minute when the lead cast, Costner and creator Taylor Sheridan skipped the event on Saturday. Press was notified via a changed tip sheet about 30 minutes before the red carpet began and audiences weren’t notified until they took their seats inside the Dolby Theater at the panel.

Plenty was joined by Josh Lucas, Wendy Moniz and Dawn Olivieri. Costner, 68, and Sheridan, 52, were initially set to appear alongside Kelly Reilly, Cole Hauser, Luke Grimes, Kelsey Asbille, Wes Bentley, Gil Birmingham, Jacki Weaver and executive producer David Glasser. Paramount Network later said that their absences were due to “scheduling conflicts.”

Moniz, 54, has also been kept in the dark. “I don’t know. I have no news to report about it. We’re all just, you know, finding out what everyone else is finding out as it’s going,” she told Us.

“I’m excited to get back to work,” she added, noting that Costner is “very collaborative, really professional. And just a pleasure.”

Part 2 of season 5 will be released in the summer. The cast confirmed to Us on Saturday night, however, that they’ve yet to return to set to film the episodes.

“We haven’t started, no. We know he is writing and we’re looking forward to getting back,” Moniz told Us. “I’m along for this ride for as long as it goes. That’s what I can tell you. It’s just been a dream job.”

Plenty added: “Honestly, it’s Taylor Sheridan. So be prepared for something exciting and a wild ride.”

Costner has led Yellowstone as patriarch John Dutton since its 2018 debut. Rumors about his future on the series surfaced in February when Deadline reported that the network is exploring the possibility of ending the show because of shooting schedule disagreements with the actor. The franchise would also reportedly move forward with a spinoff series starring Matthew McConaughey. They denied the report at the time, but it was announced on Friday, March 31, that the McConaughey, 53, show would be moving forward.

“I don’t know,” Olivieri told Us of the speculation. “I hope in my heart I get to work with [Costner] before whatever happens, happens. I don’t know what’s gonna happen. We don’t know. But I do hope I get at least one moment to be opposite that great legend of a man.” (Newcomer Olivieri mainly works opposite Bentley, 44, on the show.)

Lucas, 51, (who plays young John Dutton), meanwhile, kept tight-lipped about the supposed fallout.

“My biggest takeaway is that he has found such power in doing what he’s doing,” he told Us of Costner. “Taylor has become and Kevin has become John Dutton and John Dutton is as filled with Taylor Sheridan as it is with Kevin Costner.”