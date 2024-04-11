The Joker: Folie à Deux trailer introduced viewers to Lady Gaga’s Harley Quinn, but Real Housewives fans were briefly more excited by the possibility of a different star: Sonja Morgan’s townhouse.

A viral tweet claimed on Wednesday, April 10, that Morgan’s famous manse made a cameo appearance in the teaser, which dropped one day prior. “Sonja’s townhouse making a random appearance in the Joker trailer? 😭,” X user @aidanthereup wrote.

Fans hoping for a DC/Bravo crossover soon learned that the post was a joke, but that didn’t stop Morgan, 60, from resharing it as promo for her Sonja in Your City tour. (Whether she knows that the townhouse isn’t really in the trailer remains a mystery.)

“Like #NYC Sonja Morgan never goes out of style,” the Real Housewives of New York City alum wrote via X on Wednesday. “See you soon NYC. THIS Friday April 12.”

Like #NYC Sonja Morgan never goes out of style.

See you soon NYC. THIS Friday April 12. 2 shows. Meet & Greet after 1rst and bfore the 2nd. Can add on at venue if sold out 💃🏼

— Sonja Morgan (@SonjatMorgan) April 10, 2024

Morgan’s townhouse, located on the Upper East Side of New York City, was an essential fixture throughout her 10 seasons on RHONY. She’s listed it for sale off and on for the past decade, but as of early 2023, the 4,650-square-foot home was on the market for $7.5 million.

The townhouse (which hasn’t had a ton of upgrades in recent years) includes five bedrooms and six bathrooms in addition to a sauna, a wet bar, a gym and an elevator. There are also wood-burning fireplaces in each of the bathrooms and in the dining room.

During BravoCon in November 2023, Morgan explained that she’d recently rented the house.

“When it’s rented, I take it off the market. So I have a wonderful family that just left a few days ago, so now I feel broke. When I rent it, I feel homeless,” Morgan said during a panel discussion for The Real Housewives Ultimate Girls Trip: RHONY Legacy. “Dorinda [Medley] and I had a really good talk. She said just auction it and move on.”

Kelly Killoren Bensimon, meanwhile, joked that she would sell the house herself. “No auctioning: I will sell that house,” said Bensimon, 55.

In 2018, Morgan said she had rented the house for $32,000 per month. During season 8 of RHONY, Morgan’s costar and pal Luann de Lesseps temporarily moved in with her while she was apartment hunting.

“Cohabitation with the countess was very interesting,” Morgan told People in 2016. “We raided the wine cellar. We fell up the stairs, we fell down the stairs. … I put her in my daughter’s suite on the fourth floor. There were stuffed animals everywhere and a terrarium.”