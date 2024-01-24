Jack Antonoff proved once again that he’ll always be in Taylor Swift‘s corner — especially where Kanye West is concerned.

The Bleachers artist, 39, took to social media on Tuesday, January 23, after West, 46, announced the release dates for Vultures, his three-part collaborative album with Ty Dolla $ign. “Kanye on bleachers release date is hilarious little cry baby bitch,” Antonoff wrote via X.

The first edition of Vultures is due out on February 9, with the second expected nearly one month later on March 8 — the same day as Bleachers’ upcoming self-titled record. West’s third installment will be released on April 5.

Antonoff is a longtime friend and collaborator of Swift, 34, whose bumpy history with West dates back to 2009. Swift was accepting the Best Female Video trophy at the MTV Video Music Awards at the time when West rushed the stage and declared Beyoncé should have won instead. The drama continued years later when West released his song “Famous,” in which he says, “I feel like me and Taylor might still have sex / Why? I made that bitch famous.”

The song furthered the duo’s feud, with Swift’s rep slamming West’s “misogynistic” lyrics. Kim Kardashian publicly took her then-husband’s side, sharing a video via Snapchat of Swift and West discussing the track over the phone. While Swift seemingly gave West the OK in the footage, she claimed there was more to the story than what was seen in Kardashian’s clip.

“You have a fully manufactured frame job, in an illegally recorded phone call, which Kim Kardashian edited and then put out to say to everyone that I was a liar,” Swift recalled in her December 2023 TIME cover story. “That took me down psychologically to a place I’ve never been before. I moved to a foreign country. I didn’t leave a rental house for a year. I was afraid to get on phone calls. I pushed away most people in my life because I didn’t trust anyone anymore. I went down really, really hard.”

Kardashian’s fans referred to Swift as a snake throughout the back and forth, something Swift believed at the time “was going to define me negatively for the rest of my life.” She channeled her emotions into her 2017 record, Reputation, even playing into the backlash by using snake imagery to coincide with the album’s release.

Swift reflected on how she weathered the storm — and salvaged her career — as she celebrated her record-breaking Eras Tour, which continues with international dates next month. “Nothing is permanent,” she told TIME. “So I’m very careful to be grateful every second that I get to be doing this at this level, because I’ve had it taken away from me before. There is one thing I’ve learned: My response to anything that happens, good or bad, is to keep making things. Keep making art.”

She added: “But I’ve also learned there’s no point in actively trying to quote-unquote defeat your enemies. Trash takes itself out every single time.”

Antonoff, meanwhile, has called out West in the past. When the rapper came under fire in October 2022 for antisemitic social media activity, declaring he would go “death con 3 On JEWISH PEOPLE,” Antonoff was one of many celebs to chime in. “Kanye a little bitch,” he tweeted at the time.