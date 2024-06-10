Jackée Harry isn’t interested in revisiting the NBC sitcom 227 anytime soon.

“I ain’t going back that far,” Harry, 67, exclusively told Us Weekly while attending the 51st Annual Daytime Emmy Awards on Friday, June 7. “I just don’t do that anymore. That character is done.”

Harry appeared as Sandra Clark in the NBC sitcom about the lives of women in a predominantly Black apartment building in 1950s Washington D.C. 227, which ran from 1985 to 1990, earned Harry a Primetime Emmy Award for Outstanding Supporting Actress in a Comedy Series in 1987. The series also starred Marla Gibbs, Hal Williams, Alaina Reed Hall, Regina King, Kia Goodwin and Helen Martin.

Although Harry may not be into the idea of a 227 reboot, she does still cherish her time on the show — especially her relationships with other cast members.

“Besides one Emmy for [227], one of my favorite things was meeting Regina King because she’s one of my greatest friends,” she shared with Us. “It’s something that I know to happen, to have a real relationship with a person you work with and having that whole experience of the ’80s: living well, many husbands and a great positive tone.”

Aside from King, 53, Harry also still talks to Gibbs, 92 — who still manages to go out to clubs despite her age.

“She calls me at 3 o’clock in the morning … ‘Hey, what you doing?’ [She] says, ‘I’m going to be at the so-and-so [club]. You gonna be there?’” Harry explained, adding that King will go out around 11 p.m. “I’m serious.”

Since ending 227 in 1990, Harry has moved on to several other projects, including Days of Our Lives, which she has starred in since 2021.

The long-running soap opera, which has been airing on NBC since 1965, was nominated for 11 awards at the 51st Annual Emmys including Best Daytime Drama Series, Tamara Braun for Best Lead Actress Performance in a Daytime Drama Series, Eric Martsolf for Best Lead Actor Performance in a Daytime Drama Series and Dick Van Dyke for Best Guest Performance in a Daytime Drama Series.

Although Days of Our Lives was beat out in several categories, Van Dyke, 98, took home the Emmy award for his role of Timothy Robicheaux — and became the oldest Daytime Emmy winner.

“Thank you. I don’t believe this. I feel like a spy from nighttime television,” he shared in his acceptance speech on Friday. “I’m the oldest nominee in history. I’ve been playing old men all my life. If I’d known I was going to live this long I’d have taken better care of myself.”

With reporting by Sarah Jones