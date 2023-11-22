Jacob Elordi is flattered by rumors that he could be the next James Bond.

“That’s beautiful,” Elordi, 26, said of the 007 buzz during a Monday, November 20, interview with Extra. “I just like that people maybe want to put me in their movies. That makes me really glad.”

Elordi is one of several A-listers rumored to be in the running to replace Daniel Craig, who last portrayed the MI6 intelligence officer during No Time to Die in September 2021. There has also been speculation about Regé-Jean Page, Idris Elba and Dev Patel taking up the mantle.

Only time will tell whether or not Elordi will step into the shoes once filled by Craig, 55, Pierce Brosnan and Sean Connery. However, the actor did recently take on another big role: that of Elvis Presley in the biographical film Priscilla.

Related: Every Man Who Has Been Rumored to Take Over as James Bond Who will it be? Daniel Craig will say goodbye to James Bond after the premiere of No Time to Die in September 2021 — and fans have questions about the next actor in line. Craig originally suited up for the character in 2006, appearing in five films since then as the British secret agent. The […]

During an interview with Vanity Fair published just after the film’s October release, writer and director Sofia Coppola noted how impressed the real Priscilla Presley was by Elordi’s performance.

“When we watched the film with Priscilla the first time, what struck her the most was how much his voice sounded like [her late ex-husband] Elvis. So, that was a big thrill,” Coppola, 52, said.

Elordi chimed in to say that Priscilla’s approval was “a great relief.” The Euphoria actor opened up more about the role during an October appearance on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon. He admitted that portraying the King of Rock ’n’ Roll was “a little bit terrifying” but said working with Coppola was “pure bliss.”

Related: Actors Who Portrayed Real People in Movies and TV Shows Art imitating life. Leonardo DiCaprio, Meryl Streep, Sarah Paulson and more stars made their marks playing real people in movies and TV shows. Many won awards for their onscreen depictions of both beloved and controversial figures throughout history. The American Horror Story actress earned an Emmy for her portrayal of famous prosecutor Marcia Clark in […]

Elordi doesn’t look back on all of his acting projects so fondly. During an interview with GQ earlier this month, he recalled feeling “dead inside” while working on the Kissing Booth trilogy.

“I didn’t want to make those movies before I made those movies,” he told the outlet. “Those movies are ridiculous. They’re not universal. They’re an escape.” Despite his feelings, Elordi emphasized that he is “incredibly grateful to everybody” involved in the films

One of Elordi’s former costars Taylor Zakhar Perez, who played Marco Valentin Peña in both Kissing Booth sequels, reacted to the comments during a Friday, November 17, interview with Variety.

“I thought it was a shame because to my knowledge, everybody else had such a wonderful experience,” Perez, 31, said. “It’s a shame that was [Jacob’s] experience. Especially when those movies came out, it was a time when we really needed something like that.”

Elordi has been candid about his thoughts on the Kissing Booth franchise in the past. “I had to prove I was a serious actor,” he told Esquire in 2021, noting that he felt “corny” and “terribly misunderstood” because of films he’d made in the past.