Singer James Bay is back in full force with the first single off his highly anticipated second full-length album.

The Grammy-nominated artist just dropped “Pink Lemonade” off Electric Light, which is set to be released on Friday, May 18, via Republic Records. You can pre-order the album now.

“If I had to describe my first album visually it would probably be a flame – while this new album is about a real sonic and artistic evolution for me,” Bay said in a statement about his new tunes. “The feeling of a 100 watt bulb expanding and brightening is what I envisioned. Electric Light came to my mind and I knew it was perfect.”

The “Running” singer, who recently chopped off his signature long locks, is gearing up to debut the track on Saturday Night Live on Saturday, March 10, with host Sterling K. Brown.

Bay earned three Grammy nominations in 2016 — Best New Artist, Best Rock Album for his critically-acclaimed debut Chaos and the Calm, and Best Rock Song for his hit “Hold Back the River.”

The “Let It Go” crooner also just added nearly 30 new dates to his North American and European tour, which will make stops at New York’s Beacon Theater on September 18 and Los Angeles’ The Greek Theatre on October 7.

Fan pre-sale for these shows will begin on Wednesday, March 14, at 10 a.m. local time, with the public on-sale taking place Friday, March 16, at 10 a.m. local time. Get your tickets at JamesBay.com.

Listen to “Pink Lemonade” below!

