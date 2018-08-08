Keeping up with Kanye’s kancellations? Kris Jenner appeared on The Late Late Show With James Corden on Tuesday, August 7, and she had some questions for the late-night host.

During a segment called “Spill Your Guts Or Fill Your Guts” — during which Corden and his guests either answer a tough question or eat some delicacies — the 62-year-old momager asked why Corden hadn’t yet done his hit “Carpool Karaoke” segment with Kanye West. Corden was only too happy to answer: ‘We’ve tried! He cancelled twice! Maybe even three times.”

“He cancelled once as I was turning the corner to his house,” noted the English actor, 39. “I was in a car, and by the time the call finished, I was sat outside his house and they were like, ‘He’s not in the zone for it right now. We’ll do it another time.’”

To make up for the last-minute change of plans, the “All Mine” rapper, 41, extended an olive branch in the form of flowers — and a pair of Yeezy sneakers. “People were like, ‘Woah, they’re so expensive,’” Corden said. “And I was like, ‘Yeah! They cost my show $45,000!’”

Corden doesn’t hold any ill will toward West. “But, we love him, he’s my dream! He knows that,” the comedian gushed. “He’s my absolute dream and we sit and wait … That’s exactly why.”

Jenner had her own questions to answer, and she chose to dodge them. When Corden inquired as to which one of her famous daughters she would cut from Keeping Up With the Kardashians, she opted to drink a sardine smoothie. She also ate a cricket instead of revealing whether or not she is engaged to longtime boyfriend Corey Gamble. She may have unwittingly given a confirmation, however: When Corden pointed out that she was wearing a diamond ring, Jenner answered, “This isn’t the ring.”

The Late Late Show With James Corden airs on CBS weeknights at 12:37 a.m. ET.

