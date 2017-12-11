It’s time to celebrate! The nominations for the 75th annual Golden Globe Awards were revealed on Monday, December 11, and the stars could not be more exited for the honors. See all the reactions below and be sure to check out the full list of nominations here.

Tom Hanks and Meryl Streep, Best Actor/Actress for The Post

“Very happy the work of the others on The Post has been given the attention they deserve. Thank you to the HFPA,” Hanks said in a statement to Us Weekly. Streep added: “I’m thrilled for the movie, for Steven [Spielberg] and Tom, and for the incredible ensemble of actors who made this movie need its moment in history. Thanks, HFPA.”

James Franco, Best Actor in a Musical or Comedy for The Disaster Artist

“Thank you to the HFPA, who have been supportive of my work since I played James Dean 16 years ago. I am grateful that they have recognized our film The Disaster Artist for Best Comedy, and for nominating me as an actor,” Franco said in a statement. “This movie could only have happened because I was supported by my family and friends. I acted opposite my brother, Dave, and it was produced by my friend of 20 years, Seth Rogen, and his company Point Grey. From the incredible writers, Scott Neustadter and Michael Weber, to the amazing cast, and our regular crew, this movie was blessed and a gift to be a part of. I’m sure the real Tommy Weiseau is pretty happy right now too.”

Rogen added: “We are thrilled and honored to be nominated. We want to thank the HFPA for giving us a reason to bust out our finest tuxedos and footballs.”

Bryan Unkeless, Tom Ackerley and Steven Rogers, Best Musical or Comedy for I, Tonya

“Wow! What a way to start the day! We are honestly all so ecstatic, overwhelmed and surprised,” the producers said in a statement to Us. “This was a labor of love for every single member of our cast and crew and we are so appreciative to the HFPA for this recognition. We are especially proud of Margot [Robbie] and Allison [Janney] for also being recognized. It is an unbelievable honor and we will be drinking champagne all day!”

Frankie Shaw, Best Actress in a Musical or Comedy for SMILF

“I can’t believe it! What started as a little short film I shot in my friend’s bedroom turned into this. I am so honored for the show to be recognized and for our name to be up there with all of these amazingly creative and talented people,” Shaw told Us in a statement. “Thank you to Showtime for believing in us, and thank you, thank you to the Hollywood Foreign Press.”

Emma Stone, Best Actress in a Musical or Comedy for Battle of the Sexes

“Thank you to the HFPA for this honor and thank you beyond measure to the one and only Billie Jean King,” Stone said in a statement.” She is a brilliant, brave and game changing human being and I wish to be half the woman she is someday. I share this with the whole cast and crew of Battle of the Sexes, a film I feel very lucky to have been a part of.”

Bob Odenkirk, Best Actor in a Drama for Better Call Saul

“I’m thrilled to be noticed and nominated by the Hollywood Foreign Press. My evolving role on Better Call Saul is incredibly rewarding. Like the fans, I can’t wait to see where it goes next,” Odenkirk stated. “On a separate note, being a part of The Post has been a joy and privilege. I loved being part of such a meaningful film.”

Nicole Kidman, Best Actress in a Limited Series or TV Movie for Big Little Lies

“We are all aware of how rare it is for a show and its cast to be honored in such a huge way, and we are all incredibly grateful. Thank you to the Hollywood Foreign Press for giving the show so much love. It was made with love, guided by the incredible David E. Kelley and Jean-Marc Vallée as well as my partners in passion Reese Witherspoon, Per Saari and Bruna Papandrea. The character Celeste is so precious to me and the recognition is deeply appreciated.”

