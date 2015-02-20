Outrageous! Jason Momoa just made his epic debut as Aquaman.

Director Zack Snyder offered up a sneak peek on Thursday evening, Feb. 19, of the actor as Aquaman in the upcoming Batman v. Superman movie. "There is only one true King," he tweeted, sharing an image of Momoa in his Aquaman getup. "#unitetheseven."

With scales, armor, and tattoos covering his body, the Game of Thrones actor stares straight into the camera as he holds an ornate trident in his hands. Momoa also sports long, flowing dreadlocked hair, and a full beard and mustache.

Born Arthur Curry, the sea-dwelling creature is a part of the Justice League. After becoming Aquaman, the hero took the title as King of Atlantis.

Momoa will star in Batman v Superman: Dawn of Justice alongside Ben Affleck, Henry Cavill, Amy Adams, and Gal Gadot, among others. The superhero film is scheduled to hit theaters in March 2016.

The Baywatch alum is also expected in 2018 to get his own Aquaman movie, which has been caged in mystery. There have been rumors of a big-screen adaptation of the comic for years, and in 2013, news finally broke that DC Entertainment was looking to develop a film for the superhero.

