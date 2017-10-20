Javi Marroquin is not ready to let go of Kailyn Lowry. “I love her to death, that’s the mother of my child,” Javi tells Peter Gunz and DeAndre Perry in an exclusive sneak peek of the Friday, October 20, episode of Marriage Boot Camp: Reality Stars.

“I’m hoping that there’s a small chance Kailyn and I can resolve whatever issues we have and give our marriage a legitimate shot,” Javi, 24, says while sitting in an interview with Kail. She’s clearly not on the same page. “The biggest problem is that Javi cannot let go of me … or anything that I’ve done,” the Teen Mom 2 star, 25, responded.

In a conversation with Asifa Mirza, Kail gets honest about her status. “I got married to Javi when I was 20. I didn’t know what I want. I still don’t know what I want,” she said. “Maybe I’m just meant to be by myself.”

As Javi recently told Us Weekly in an exclusive interview, he went on the show hopeful it would mend their relationship. “I did, in my heart, kind of hope this bootcamp would make her fall in love with me. So I still held on.”

“I didn’t even know those were Javi’s intentions,” Kail told Us in a previous interview. “I thought we were going in, literally, to make coparenting work.” The mom and dad of Lincoln, 3, are now coparenting better, and cite the show and the resident therapists Dr. Ish Major and Dr. Venus Nicolino for helping them communicate better.

Marriage Boot Camp: Reality Stars airs on WE tv Fridays at 9 p.m. ET.

