Jef Holm’s fall out with Arie Luyendyk Jr. continues. The Bachelorette alum took aim at the new Bachelor following the season 22 premiere on Monday, January 1.

“Doesn’t matter who gets out of the limo…I’ll give 5k to the charity of @chrisbharrison’s choice if @ariejr lasts 1 year with anyone,” he tweeted.

The former friends previously starred on Emily Maynard’s season 8 of The Bachelorette in 2012. Luyendyk Jr. was the runner-up while Holm was given the final rose. Maynard and Holm would end their engagement, however, months after the finale.

Holm initially took a dig at Luyendyk Jr. when it was revealed in September that he would be the next Bachelor. When a commenter alleged that Holm was “wing-manning” for him in sorority houses back in the day, he replied: “I’ve actually never even been inside a sorority house. As for him…I stopped being friends with him years ago because he’s disgusting.”

Maynard, meanwhile, couldn’t be happier for Luyendyk Jr.’s new gig. “I can’t think of a better person to be The Bachelor than Arie and I’ve been hoping this day would come since Season 8 ended!” she exclusively told Us Weekly in a statement at the time. “He’s a gentleman through and through and all the girls on his season are lucky to have him. I’ll be wishing him nothing but the best because that’s absolutely what he deserves!”

Maynard, for her part, has found love again. She and husband Tyler Johnson are parents of Jennings, 2, Gibson, 15 months, and Gatlin, whom they welcomed in November. The former reality star is also mom of daughter Ricky, 12, from a previous relationship.

The Bachelor airs Mondays on ABC at 8 p.m. ET.

