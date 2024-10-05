Jelly Roll has quickly become a fan favorite with his authenticity and soulful sound, but there’s a lot about the “Need a Favor” singer that may surprise even his most dedicated fans — and his team.

“I’ve known sign language since high school because I had a friend who was deaf,” Jelly Roll, 39, tells Us Weekly’s 25 Things You Don’t Know About Me in the latest edition of the magazine, on newsstands now. “I surprised my team the other day when I had a conversation with an [American Sign Language] interpreter.”

Don’t judge a book by its cover, either, because the Grammy-nominated singer tells Us he’s also a bit of a bookworm.

“I read The Alchemist and Tuesdays With Morrie every year,” he says.

Related: Jelly Roll Looks Back on His Most Memorable Moments With Exclusive Photos His past may serve as a cautionary tale, but Jelly Roll takes solace in knowing his present-day has become a motivator for many. In Us Weekly’s “Country Stars Love America” issue, the “Save Me” singer, 39, looked back on his whirlwind year and recalled how his past — which included being in and out of […]

For more personal facts from Jelly Roll — including the surprising way he likes to spend a date night with wife Bunnie XO — keep scrolling:

Jelly Roll’s new album, Beautifully Broken, is out on October 11.

1. I’ve known sign language since high school because I had a friend who was deaf. I surprised my team the other day when I had a conversation with an [ASL] interpreter.

2. I cold plunge as much as I can. It’s helped my health tremendously.

3. My most starstruck moment was when Jon Bon Jovi introduced me to Paul McCartney.

4. I was also starstruck by Reba McEntire. I can’t not hug her.

5. I’ve been writing for my new album, Beautifully Broken, since before we released Whitsitt Chapel, and I’ve never felt more inspired.

6. If I didn’t have music, I truly think I would be in jail or dead.

7. The name “Jelly Roll” came from my mother. The difference between a stage name and a nickname is you get to choose a stage name, you don’t get to choose a nickname.

8. Bette Midler’s “The Rose” reminds me of my mom. She’s always struggled with mental health, and she’d play that song when she felt better and would leave her room. It was one of the moments I realized early on how important the connection of music could be.

9. When my dad was alive, we’d meet every week to catch up. I still miss those talks.

10. My tour bus is my favorite place to sleep. It’s dark. It’s cold. It’s perfect.

Related: Jelly Roll’s Family Guide: Meet His Two Children and Wife Bunnie XO He may have had an uncontroversial start to fatherhood, but Jelly Roll has always prioritized his family. The country singer welcomed his first child, daughter Bailee Ann, with ex-girlfriend Felicia in 2008. At the time, Jelly (real name Jason DeFord) was serving a prison sentence for a drug dealing conviction. “A guard knocks on my […]

11. My daughter, Bailee, is now 16, which means it was 16 years ago that I knew I needed to change my life around.

12. I’m a big fan of The Rookie. Bailee and I watch it together.

13. The Rock was previously the most famous person in my phone book, but there have been so many [new] people who I can’t believe have been so kind and have passed along their information. The phone book keeps getting more insane.

14. Judge Todd, who sentenced me as a juvenile, and I partnered up in Nashville to offer those in juvenile detention alternatives to earn their high school equivalency and learn trades, including becoming certified electricians. The program just had its first graduating class and enrolled additional students. It’s something I’m extremely proud of and hope to roll out in other locations.

15. Fan moments stick with me. When someone tells me what they are going through or sharing the date they got sober, it impacts me and sits with me so much more than people realize. At the premiere of my documentary, Jelly Roll: Save Me, a fan shared that she lost her son to drugs but was able to connect with him when he played “Creature” for her to help her understand what he was going through. These are moments I take with me. I feel a responsibility to make music that’s honest and tries to heal.

16. My basset hound, Bussie the Bus Dog, has a longer backstage rider than I do. He deserves it.

17. I’m the youngest of four.

18. I was honored to sing “I Am Not Okay” at the Emmys this year. It’s the most nervous I’ve ever been before performing, but what an honor to be asked to do it.

Related: The 10 Buzziest Moments From the Emmys: Red Carpet to Viral Standouts Here’s to the small screen! The 2024 Emmy Awards brought together Hollywood’s best and brightest to celebrate another year of outstanding television. Before the ceremony kicked off on Sunday, September 15, the stars hit the red carpet in style. Selena Gomez, Jon Hamm, Jennifer Aniston and more posed, preened and spoke with reporters outside the […]

19. We’re on the road constantly, so my ideal date night with [wife] Bunnie XO is getting to spend a day at home.

20. My go-to karaoke song is any song by Jim Croce.

21. I found out I was nominated for the 2024 CMA Awards’ Entertainer of the Year on the bus. I still can’t believe it.

22. I read The Alchemist and Tuesdays With Morrie every year.

23. One of the moments that changed me was when I stopped trying to be happy and started trying to be useful. Finding purpose has made all the difference.

24. Our preshow ritual includes the theme song from Cool Runnings and added phrases from each band member. It just keeps getting longer.

25. I am a lifelong Tennessee Titans fan, and my dad and I went to the games together. Titan up!