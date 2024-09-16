Here’s to the small screen! The 2024 Emmy Awards brought together Hollywood’s best and brightest to celebrate another year of outstanding television.

Before the ceremony kicked off on Sunday, September 15, the stars hit the red carpet in style. Selena Gomez, Jon Hamm, Jennifer Aniston and more posed, preened and spoke with reporters outside the Peacock Theater in L.A.

The 76th Emmys were hosted by Schitt’s Creek’s Eugene and Dan Levy, who delivered plenty of laughs as well as trophies to their performing peers.

From standout fashion to must-see viral moments, keep scrolling for our recap of the buzziest moments from the 2024 Emmys:

Red Carpet Glam

A-listers didn’t just step out in style — some wore ensembles that matched the carpet itself. Sofia Vergara, Gillian Jacobs, Janelle James and Niecy Nash Batts were among the attendees rocking red. Shogun breakout Anna Sawai, for her part, called upon Vera Wang to dress her for the awards show. (Spoiler alert: She also tearfully won her first-ever Emmy.)

All the Victors

Of course, the winners (and their speeches) are the most pivotal part of the evening. Performers including Jeremy Allen White (The Bear), Jean Smart (Hacks) and Billy Crudup (The Morning Show) took home trophies. Nabbing her first-ever Emmy, The Bear actress Liza Colón-Zayas won the award for Outstanding Supporting Actress in a Comedy Series, making her the first Latina woman to win in the category.

A Family Affair

Marking another first, Eugene and Dan Levy were the first-ever father-son duo to emcee the show, and kicked off the night with a memorable shared monologue.

“I played a lot of dads in my day … but without question my most rewarding dad role as been your dad,” Eugene, 77, gushed in his monologue, taking a pause. “In Schitt’s Creek because it got me my first acting Emmy.”

‘Only Murders’ in the Peacock Theater

Let this trio host next year! Gomez and her Only Murders in the Building costars Martin Short and Steve Martin nearly stole the show as the first presenters of the evening.

“The Emmy Awards! What a magical evening it’s been trying to remember people’s names,” Gomez chimed in before Short added that they were “pretending that we’ve seen their shows.” Short was later seen sitting beside another Only Murders costar, Meryl Streep.

The Bear Sweeps … Except for 1 Big Upset

Although Eugene and Dan Levy ribbed in their monologue that The Bear was nominated in the comedy category despite a serious lack of jokes, the series still swept at the ceremony. White, Colón-Zayas and Ebon Moss-Bachrach won for Lead Actor, Supporting Actress and Supporting Actor, respectively. In total, The Bear took home 11 Emmys. However, in something of an eleventh-hour upset, it ultimately lost Best Comedy Series to HBO’s Hacks.

Richard Gadd’s Baby Reindeer also had a successful night, winning four trophies including Outstanding Limited or Anthology Series. Hulu’s Shogun also had a lucky evening, taking home 18 awards.

Who Let the Dogs Out? John Oliver’s Acceptance Speech

The Last Week Tonight host won Outstanding Scripted Variety Series and made sure to thank his wife, children, colleagues — and a recently deceased family pet.

“I also want to thank our dog, we have the most fantastic dog. She was at our wedding and she got us through two pregnancies and the pandemic — perfect choice of music,” Oliver, 47, said as the play-off music began. “We had to say goodbye to her. I feel like Sarah McLachlan [in a PSA] right now, she was an amazing dog. This isn’t just for her.”

‘Happy Days’ and ‘West Wing’ Casts Reunite

Who doesn’t love a reunion? To celebrate the 50th anniversary of the sitcom, Happy Days’ Ron Howard and Henry Winkler reunited on the Emmys stage in a replica of the iconic set.

West Wing fans also got their fix with a reunion featuring Martin Sheen, Dulé Hill, Allison Janney, Richard Schiff and Janel Moloney standing in front of a replica of the Oval Office.

Gathering TV Icons, One Archetype at Time

The nostalgia didn’t end with those reunions! The broadcast also brought together stars who’ve played iconic characters from various professions. There were segments for TV Doctors (Mindy Kaling, Zach Braff and Mekhi Phifer), Coaches (Jane Lynch and Brendan Hunt), Moms (Susan Kelachi Watson, Connie Britton and Meredith Baxter), Dads (George Lopez, Damon Wayans and Jesse Tyler Ferguson), Cops (Niecy Nash Betts, Don Johnson and Jimmy Smits), Lawyers (Viola Davis, Gina Torres and Christine Baranski), and, rounding it out, Villains (Antony Starr, Giancarlo Esposito and Kathy Bates).

Taking Us Back to Capeside

Millennial nostalgia reached a fever pitch as Joshua Jackson and Matt Bomer presented the Governor’s Award to Greg Berlanti, creator of many hit shows including You, Everwood and Jackson’s Dawson’s Creek. The two presenters walked on stage to the Dawson’s theme song, “I Don’t Want to Wait.”

“Ah, yes this song,” Jackson 46, quipped.

Jelly Roll Had Us in Our Feels

The country singer, 39, performed “I’m Not OK” during the “In Memoriam” segment.

“I believe that music can heal. I also believe that storytelling is just as cathartic,” Jelly Roll said in his introduction before singing in tribute to stars we’ve lost, including Shannen Doherty, Bob Newhart, Carl Weathers, Richard Simmons and many more.