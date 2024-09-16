Stars Are Dripping in Red at the 2024 Red Carpet: Niecy Nash, More

The 2024 Emmys red carpet saw so much scarlet.

Stars including Anna Sawai, Niecy Nash and Sofía Vergara turned up the heat in cherry frocks while attending TV’s biggest night, which was held at the Peacock Theater in Los Angeles on Sunday, September 15.

For the awards, Sawai, 32, slayed in a custom Vera Wang gown featuring a strapless neckline, a fitted bodice and a tiered skirt. The Shōgun actress teamed her look with a dainty manicure, a diamond ring and drop earrings. For glam, she donned soft makeup and a sleek updo.

Vergara, 52, for her part, also wowed in a plunging dress featuring a pleated design, a figure-hugging silhouette and a flowy skirt.

Besides red, another trend that took over the Emmys was light pink fashion, worn by Rita Ora, Eiza Gonzalez, Meryl Streep, Rosalind Eleazar and more.

Keep scrolling to see all of the ruby looks at the 2024 Emmys: