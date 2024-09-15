Your account
Privacy Policy Terms and Conditions
Already have an account?
Get back to the
Star Style

2024 Emmys Red Carpet Fashion: See What the Stars Wore

Live
By
Emmys 2024 Red Carpet
33
Amy Sussman/Getty Images

TV’s Biggest Night never fails to deliver fierce fashion.

Stars including Selena Gomez, Jennifer Aniston, Da’Vine Joy Randolph and more are nominated at the 2024 Emmys, taking place at the Peacock Theater in Los Angeles on Sunday, September 15, and hosted by Eugene Levy and son Dan Levy.

Gomez, 32, is nominated for Outstanding Lead Actress in a Comedy Series for her part as Mabel Mora in Only Murders in the Building, as Aniston, 55, is up for Outstanding Lead Actress in a Drama Series, for her role as Alex Levy in The Morning Show.

Last year at the 2023 Emmys, Gomez wowed in a sheer Oscar de la Renta gown featuring a plunging neckline and maroon floral design equipped with sequins.

Keep Cozy This Fall With This Sherpa Fleece Throw Blanket That’s Now 43% off!

Deal of the Day

Keep Cozy This Fall With This Sherpa Fleece Throw Blanket That’s Now 43% off! View Deal

Gomez elevated the look with matching velvet heels, a diamond necklace and a burgundy pout.

Keep scrolling to see the best look at the 2024 Emmys:

For access to all our exclusive celebrity videos and interviews – Subscribe on YouTube!

In this article

Andrew Scott

Andrew Scott

Da’Vine Joy Randolph
Jelly Roll Bio

Jelly Roll
Jennifer Aniston Headshot Bio Page

Jennifer Aniston
1298061445jesse 206

Jesse Tyler Ferguson
Laverne Cox Shares Her No. 1 Skincare Secret

Laverne Cox
Selena Gomez Bio Pic

Selena Gomez

More Stories

Got a Tip form close button
Got a tip for US?
We're All Ears for Celebrity Buzz!
Please enter a name.
Please enter a valid email.
Please enter a phone number.
Please enter a message.