TV’s Biggest Night never fails to deliver fierce fashion.

Stars including Selena Gomez, Jennifer Aniston, Da’Vine Joy Randolph and more are nominated at the 2024 Emmys, taking place at the Peacock Theater in Los Angeles on Sunday, September 15, and hosted by Eugene Levy and son Dan Levy.

Gomez, 32, is nominated for Outstanding Lead Actress in a Comedy Series for her part as Mabel Mora in Only Murders in the Building, as Aniston, 55, is up for Outstanding Lead Actress in a Drama Series, for her role as Alex Levy in The Morning Show.

Last year at the 2023 Emmys, Gomez wowed in a sheer Oscar de la Renta gown featuring a plunging neckline and maroon floral design equipped with sequins.

Gomez elevated the look with matching velvet heels, a diamond necklace and a burgundy pout.

Keep scrolling to see the best look at the 2024 Emmys: