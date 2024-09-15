The red carpet has been rolled out for the 76th annual Primetime Emmy Awards.

Schitt’s Creek creator Dan Levy and his father, Eugene Levy, were tapped to host the 2024 ceremony on Sunday, September 15, at the Peacock Theater in Los Angeles. Nominations were announced two months before the awards show, celebrating content that aired between June 2023 and May 2024.

Apple TV+’s The Morning Show leads the pack with a total of 11 nods, including Outstanding Drama Series, followed by The Bear, which earned nine. The hit FX series previously swept the 2023 Emmys, winning six trophies for its debut season, which aired in 2022.

Ahead of Sunday’s ceremony, The Bear racked up seven awards at the Primetime Creative Arts Emmys. Jon Bernthal and Jamie Lee Curtis each took home big wins for their guest appearances in the season 2 episode “Fishes.”

Scroll down for the complete list of nominees and winners from the 2024 Emmy Awards — and look for the bolded names to see who won:

Outstanding Comedy Series

Abbott Elementary (ABC)

The Bear (FX)

Curb Your Enthusiasm (HBO)

Hacks (Max)

Only Murders in the Building (Hulu)

Palm Royale (Apple TV+)

Reservation Dogs (FX)

What We Do in the Shadows (FX)

Outstanding Drama Series

The Crown (Netflix)

Fallout (Prime Video)

The Gilded Age (HBO)

The Morning Show (Apple TV+)

Mr. & Mrs. Smith (Prime Video)

Shōgun (FX)

Slow Horses (Apple TV+)

3 Body Problem (Netflix)

Outstanding Limited or Anthology Series

Baby Reindeer (Netflix)

Fargo (FX)

Lessons in Chemistry (Apple TV+)

Ripley (Netflix)

True Detective: Night Country (HBO)

Outstanding Lead Actor in a Comedy Series

Matt Berry – What We Do in the Shadows as Leslie “Laszlo” Cravensworth (FX)

Larry David – Curb Your Enthusiasm as Larry David (HBO)

Steve Martin – Only Murders in the Building as Charles-Haden Savage (Hulu)

Martin Short – Only Murders in the Building as Oliver Putnam (Hulu)

Jeremy Allen White – The Bear as Carmen “Carmy” Berzatto (FX)

D’Pharaoh Woon-A-Tai – Reservation Dogs as Bear Smallhill (FX)

Outstanding Lead Actress in a Comedy Series

Quinta Brunson – Abbott Elementary as Janine Teagues (ABC)

Ayo Edebiri – The Bear as Sydney Adamu (FX)

Selena Gomez – Only Murders in the Building as Mabel Mora (Hulu)

Maya Rudolph – Loot as Molly Novak (Apple TV+)

Jean Smart – Hacks as Deborah Vance (Max)

Kristen Wiig – Palm Royale as Maxine Simmons (Apple TV+)

Outstanding Lead Actor in a Drama Series

Idris Elba – Hijack as Sam Nelson (Apple TV+)

Donald Glover – Mr. & Mrs. Smith as John Smith / Michael (Prime Video)

Walton Goggins – Fallout as The Ghoul / Cooper Howard (Prime Video)

Gary Oldman – Slow Horses as Jackson Lamb (Apple TV+)

Hiroyuki Sanada – Shōgun as Lord Yoshii Toranaga (FX)

Dominic West – The Crown as Charles, Prince of Wales (Netflix)

Outstanding Lead Actress in a Drama Series

Jennifer Aniston – The Morning Show as Alex Levy (Apple TV+)

Carrie Coon – The Gilded Age as Bertha Russell (HBO)

Maya Erskine – Mr. & Mrs. Smith as Jane Smith / Alana (Prime Video)

Anna Sawai – Shōgun as Toda Mariko (FX)

Imelda Staunton – The Crown as Queen Elizabeth II (Netflix)

Reese Witherspoon – The Morning Show as Bradley Jackson (Apple TV+)

Outstanding Lead Actor in a Limited or Anthology Series or Movie

Matt Bomer – Fellow Travelers as Hawkins “Hawk” Fuller (Showtime)

Richard Gadd – Baby Reindeer as Donny Dunn (Netflix)

Jon Hamm – Fargo as Sheriff Roy Tillman (FX)

Tom Hollander – Feud: Capote vs. The Swans as Truman Capote (FX)

Andrew Scott – Ripley as Tom Ripley (Netflix)

Outstanding Lead Actress in a Limited or Anthology Series or Movie

Jodie Foster – True Detective: Night Country as Detective Elizabeth Danvers (HBO)

Brie Larson – Lessons in Chemistry as Elizabeth Zott (Apple TV+)

Juno Temple – Fargo as Dorothy “Dot” Lyon (FX)

Sofía Vergara – Griselda as Griselda Blanco (Netflix)

Naomi Watts – Feud: Capote vs. The Swans as Babe Paley (FX)

Outstanding Supporting Actor in a Comedy Series

Lionel Boyce – The Bear as Marcus Brooks (FX)

Paul W. Downs – Hacks as Jimmy LuSaque, Jr. (Max)

Ebon Moss-Bachrach – The Bear as Richard “Richie” Jerimovich (FX)

Paul Rudd – Only Murders in the Building as Ben Glenroy (Hulu)

Tyler James Williams – Abbott Elementary as Gregory Eddie (ABC)

Bowen Yang – Saturday Night Live as various characters (NBC)

Outstanding Supporting Actress in a Comedy Series

Carol Burnett – Palm Royale as Norma Dellacorte (Apple TV+)

Liza Colón-Zayas – The Bear as Tina Marrero (FX)

Hannah Einbinder – Hacks as Ava Daniels (Max)

Janelle James – Abbott Elementary as Ava Coleman (ABC)

Sheryl Lee Ralph – Abbott Elementary as Barbara Howard (ABC)

Meryl Streep – Only Murders in the Building as Loretta Durkin (Hulu)

Outstanding Supporting Actor in a Drama Series

Tadanobu Asano – Shōgun as Kashigi Yabushige (FX)

Billy Crudup – The Morning Show as Cory Ellison (Apple TV+)

Mark Duplass – The Morning Show as Charles “Chip” Black (Apple TV+)

Jon Hamm – The Morning Show as Paul Marks (Apple TV+)

Takehiro Hira – Shōgun as Ishido Kazunari (FX)

Jack Lowden – Slow Horses as River Cartwright (Apple TV+)

Jonathan Pryce – The Crown as Prince Philip, Duke of Edinburgh (Netflix)

Outstanding Supporting Actress in a Drama Series

Christine Baranski – The Gilded Age as Agnes van Rhijn (HBO)

Nicole Beharie – The Morning Show as Christina Hunter (Apple TV+)

Elizabeth Debicki – The Crown as Princess Diana (Netflix)

Greta Lee – The Morning Show as Stella Bak (Apple TV+)

Lesley Manville – The Crown as Princess Margaret (Netflix)

Karen Pittman – The Morning Show as Mia Jordan (Apple TV+)

Holland Taylor – The Morning Show as Cybil Richards (Apple TV+)

Outstanding Supporting Actor in a Limited or Anthology Series or Movie

Jonathan Bailey – Fellow Travelers as Tim Laughlin (Showtime)

Robert Downey Jr. – The Sympathizer as Claude / Professor Robert Hammer / Ned Godwin / Niko Damianos / The Priest (HBO)

Tom Goodman-Hill – Baby Reindeer as Darrien O’Connor (Netflix)

John Hawkes – True Detective: Night Country as Hank Prior (HBO)

Lamorne Morris – Fargo as State Trooper Whitley “Witt” Farr (FX)

Lewis Pullman – Lessons in Chemistry as Calvin Evans (Apple TV+)

Treat Williams – Feud: Capote vs. The Swans as Bill Paley (FX)

Outstanding Supporting Actress in a Limited or Anthology Series or Movie

Dakota Fanning – Ripley as Marge Sherwood (Netflix)

Lily Gladstone – Under the Bridge as Cam Bentland (Hulu)

Jessica Gunning – Baby Reindeer as Martha Scott (Netflix)

Aja Naomi King – Lessons in Chemistry as Harriet Sloane (Apple TV+)

Diane Lane – Feud: Capote vs. The Swans as Nancy “Slim” Keith (FX)

Nava Mau – Baby Reindeer as Teri (Netflix)

Kali Reis – True Detective: Night Country as Detective Evangeline Navarro (HBO)

Outstanding Directing for a Comedy Series

Abbott Elementary: “Party” – Randall Einhorn (ABC)

The Bear: “Fishes” – Christopher Storer (FX)

The Bear: “Honeydew” – Ramy Youssef (FX)

The Gentlemen: “Refined Aggression” – Guy Ritchie (Netflix)

Hacks: “Bulletproof” – Lucia Aniello (Max)

The Ms. Pat Show: “I’m the Pappy” – Mary Lou Belli (BET+)

Outstanding Directing for a Drama Series

The Crown: “Sleep, Dearie Sleep” – Stephen Daldry (Netflix)

The Morning Show: “The Overview Effect” – Mimi Leder (Apple TV+)

Mr. & Mrs. Smith: “First Date” – Hiro Murai (Prime Video)

Shōgun: “Crimson Sky” – Frederick E. O. Toye (FX)

Slow Horses: “Strange Games” – Saul Metzstein (Apple TV+)

Winning Time: The Rise of the Lakers Dynasty: “Beat L.A.” – Salli Richardson-Whitfield (HBO)

Outstanding Directing for a Limited or Anthology Series or Movie

Baby Reindeer: “Episode 4” – Weronika Tofilska (Netflix)

Fargo: “The Tragedy of the Commons” – Noah Hawley (FX)

Feud: Capote vs. The Swans: “Pilot” – Gus Van Sant (FX)

Lessons in Chemistry: “Poirot” – Millicent Shelton (Apple TV+)

Ripley – Steven Zaillian (Netflix)

True Detective: Night Country – Issa López (HBO)

Outstanding Writing for a Comedy Series

Abbott Elementary: “Career Day” – Quinta Brunson (ABC)

The Bear: “Fishes” – Christopher Storer and Joanna Calo (FX)

Girls5eva: “Orlando” – Meredith Scardino and Sam Means (Netflix)

Hacks: “Bulletproof” – Lucia Aniello, Paul W. Downs, and Jen Statsky (Max)

The Other Two: “Brooke Hosts a Night of Undeniable Good” – Chris Kelly and Sarah Schneider (Max)

What We Do in the Shadows: “Pride Parade” – Jake Bender and Zach Dunn (FX)

Outstanding Writing for a Drama Series

The Crown: “Ritz” – Peter Morgan and Meriel Sheibani-Clare (Netflix)

Fallout: “The End” – Geneva Robertson-Dworet and Graham Wagner (Prime Video)

Mr. & Mrs. Smith: “First Date” – Francesca Sloane and Donald Glover (Prime Video)

Shōgun: “Anjin” – Rachel Kondo and Justin Marks (FX)

Shōgun: “Crimson Sky” – Rachel Kondo and Caillin Puente (FX)

Slow Horses: “Negotiating with Tigers” – Will Smith (Apple TV+)

Outstanding Writing for a Limited or Anthology Series or Movie

Baby Reindeer – Richard Gadd (Netflix)

Black Mirror: “Joan Is Awful” – Charlie Brooker (Netflix)

Fargo: “The Tragedy of the Commons” – Noah Hawley (FX)

Fellow Travelers: “You’re Wonderful” – Ron Nyswaner (Showtime)

Ripley – Steven Zaillian (Netflix)

True Detective: Night Country: “Part 6” – Issa López (HBO)

Outstanding Writing for a Variety Special

Alex Edelman: Just for Us – Alex Edelman (HBO)

Jacqueline Novak: Get on Your Knees – Jacqueline Novak (Netflix)

John Early: Now More Than Ever – John Early (HBO)

Mike Birbiglia: The Old Man and the Pool – Mike Birbiglia (Netflix)

The Oscars – Jamie Abrahams, Rory Albanese, Amberia Allen, Tony Barbieri, Jonathan Bines, Joelle Boucai, Bryan Cook, Blaire Erskine, Devin Field, Gary Greenberg, Josh Halloway, Eric Immerman, Jesse Joyce, Jimmy Kimmel, Carol Leifer, Jon Macks, Mitch Marchand, Gregory Martin, Jesse McLaren, Molly McNearney, Keaton Patti, Danny Ricker, Louis Virtel, and Troy Walker (ABC)

Outstanding Reality Competition Program

The Amazing Race (CBS)

RuPaul’s Drag Race (MTV)

Top Chef (Bravo)

The Traitors (Peacock)

The Voice (NBC)

Outstanding Talk Series

The Daily Show (Comedy Central)

Jimmy Kimmel Live! (ABC)

Late Night with Seth Meyers (NBC)

The Late Show with Stephen Colbert (CBS)

Outstanding Scripted Variety Series

Last Week Tonight with John Oliver (HBO)

Saturday Night Live (NBC)