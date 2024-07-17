Emmy Awards 2024 Nominations See the Complete List

The nominations for the 2024 Primetime Emmy Awards were unveiled on Wednesday, July 17.
Tony Hale and Sheryl Lee Ralph announced the nominees from El Capitan Theatre in Los Angeles ahead of the 76th annual ceremony, which will be held on September 15. (Hale, 53, previously won two Emmys for Veep in 2013 and 2015, while Ralph, 67, secured her first Emmy for Abbott Elementary in 2022.)
“While this year has been marked by significant challenges for our industry and its workforce, there has been an abundance of remarkable programs, extraordinary performances and impactful storytelling,” Television Academy chair Cris Abrego said in a June statement. “Great television relies on the contributions of so many, and we are delighted to have Tony and Sheryl help us acknowledge excellence across our field as we embark on a season of tremendous celebration.”
The writers and actors strikes caused the 2023 Primetime Emmy Awards to be pushed to January of this year. Despite taking place in 2024, the ceremony was still considered the 2023 iteration of the awards show. Therefore, two Emmys telecasts will take place in 2024.
At the 2023 ceremony in January, Succession, The Bear and Beef won big in their respective drama, comedy and limited series categories. Succession and The Bear ended the night with a tie for the most awards at six each, and Beef followed with five trophies.
Scroll down to see the complete list of 2024 Emmy nominees:
Outstanding Talk Series
The Daily Show
Jimmy Kimmel Live!
Late Night With Seth Meyers
The Late Show With Stephen Colbert
Outstanding Reality Competition Program
The Amazing Race
RuPaul’s Drag Race
Top Chef
The Traitors
The Voice
Lead Actor in a Limited or Anthology Series or Movie
Matt Bomer, Fellow Travelers
Richard Gadd Baby Reindeer
Jon Hamm, Fargo
Andrew Scott, Ripley
Tom Hollander, Feud: Capote vs. the Swans
Outstanding Lead Actress in a Limited or Anthology Series or Movie
Jodie Foster, True Detective: Night Country
Brie Larson, Lessons in Chemistry
Juno Temple, Fargo
Sofia Vergara, Griselda
Naomi Watts, Feud: Capote vs. the Swans
Outstanding Limited or Anthology Series
Baby Reindeer
Fargo
Lessons in Chemistry
Ripley
True Detective: Night Country
Outstanding Lead Actor in a Drama Series
Idris Elba, Hijack
Donald Glover, Mr. and Mrs. Smith
Walton Goggins, Fallout
Gary Oldman, Slow Horses
Hiroyuki Sanada, Shōgun
Dominic West, The Crown
Outstanding Lead Actress in a Drama Series
Jennifer Aniston, The Morning Show
Carrie Coon, Feud: Capote vs. the Swans
Maya Erskine, Mr. and Mrs. Smith
Anna Sawai, Shōgun
Imelda Staunton, The Crown
Reese Witherspoon, The Morning Show
Outstanding Drama Series
The Crown
Fallout
The Guilded Age
The Morning Show
Mr. and Mrs. Smith
Shōgun
Slow Horses
3 Body Problem
Outstanding Lead Actor in a Comedy Series
Matt Berry, What We Do in the Shadows
Larry David, Curb Your Enthusiasm
Steve Martin, Only Murders in the Building
Martin Short, Only Murders in the Building
Jeremy Allen White, The Bear
D’Pharaoh Woon-A-Tai, Reservation Dogs
Outstanding Lead Actress in a Comedy Series
Quinta Brunson, Abbott Elementary
Ayo Edebiri, The Bear
Selena Gomez, Only Murders in the Building
Maya Rudolph, Loot
Jean Smart, Hacks
Kristen Wiig, Palm Royale
Outstanding Comedy Series
Abbott Elementary
The Bear
Curb Your Enthusiasm
Hacks
Only Murders in the Building
Palm Royale
Reservation Dogs
What We Do in the Shadows
Outstanding Supporting Actor in a Comedy Series
Lionel Boyce, The Bear
Paul W. Downs, Hacks
Ebon Moss-Bachrach, The Bear
Paul Rudd, Only Murders in the Building
Tyler James Williams, Abbott Elementary
Bowen Yang, Saturday Night Live
Outstanding Supporting Actor in a Drama Series
Tadanobu Asano, Shōgun
Billy Crudup, The Morning Show
Mark Duplass, The Morning Show
Takehiro Hira, Shōgun
Jack Bowden, Slow Horses
Jonathan Pryce, The Crown
Outstanding Supporting Actor in a Limited or Anthology Series
Jonathan Bailey, Fellow Travelers
Robert Downey Jr., The Sympathizer
Tom Goodman-Hill, Baby Reindeer
John Hawkes, True Detective: Night Country
Lamorne Morris, Fargo
Lewis Pullman, Lessons in Chemistry
Treat Williams, Feud: Capote vs. The Swans
The Emmys will air live coast-to-coast on ABC Sunday, September 15, at 8 p.m. ET.