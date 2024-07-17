Emmy Awards 2024 Nominations See the Complete List

The nominations for the 2024 Primetime Emmy Awards were unveiled on Wednesday, July 17.

Tony Hale and Sheryl Lee Ralph announced the nominees from El Capitan Theatre in Los Angeles ahead of the 76th annual ceremony, which will be held on September 15. (Hale, 53, previously won two Emmys for Veep in 2013 and 2015, while Ralph, 67, secured her first Emmy for Abbott Elementary in 2022.)

“While this year has been marked by significant challenges for our industry and its workforce, there has been an abundance of remarkable programs, extraordinary performances and impactful storytelling,” Television Academy chair Cris Abrego said in a June statement. “Great television relies on the contributions of so many, and we are delighted to have Tony and Sheryl help us acknowledge excellence across our field as we embark on a season of tremendous celebration.”

The writers and actors strikes caused the 2023 Primetime Emmy Awards to be pushed to January of this year. Despite taking place in 2024, the ceremony was still considered the 2023 iteration of the awards show. Therefore, two Emmys telecasts will take place in 2024.

At the 2023 ceremony in January, Succession, The Bear and Beef won big in their respective drama, comedy and limited series categories. Succession and The Bear ended the night with a tie for the most awards at six each, and Beef followed with five trophies.

Scroll down to see the complete list of 2024 Emmy nominees:

Outstanding Talk Series

The Daily Show

Jimmy Kimmel Live!

Late Night With Seth Meyers

The Late Show With Stephen Colbert

Outstanding Reality Competition Program

The Amazing Race

RuPaul’s Drag Race

Top Chef

The Traitors

The Voice

Lead Actor in a Limited or Anthology Series or Movie

Matt Bomer, Fellow Travelers

Richard Gadd Baby Reindeer

Jon Hamm, Fargo

Andrew Scott, Ripley

Tom Hollander, Feud: Capote vs. the Swans

Outstanding Lead Actress in a Limited or Anthology Series or Movie

Jodie Foster, True Detective: Night Country

Brie Larson, Lessons in Chemistry

Juno Temple, Fargo

Sofia Vergara, Griselda

Naomi Watts, Feud: Capote vs. the Swans

Outstanding Limited or Anthology Series

Baby Reindeer

Fargo

Lessons in Chemistry

Ripley

True Detective: Night Country

Outstanding Lead Actor in a Drama Series

Idris Elba, Hijack

Donald Glover, Mr. and Mrs. Smith

Walton Goggins, Fallout

Gary Oldman, Slow Horses

Hiroyuki Sanada, Shōgun

Dominic West, The Crown

Outstanding Lead Actress in a Drama Series

Jennifer Aniston, The Morning Show

Carrie Coon, Feud: Capote vs. the Swans

Maya Erskine, Mr. and Mrs. Smith

Anna Sawai, Shōgun

Imelda Staunton, The Crown

Reese Witherspoon, The Morning Show

Outstanding Drama Series

The Crown

Fallout

The Guilded Age

The Morning Show

Mr. and Mrs. Smith

Shōgun

Slow Horses

3 Body Problem

Outstanding Lead Actor in a Comedy Series

Matt Berry, What We Do in the Shadows

Larry David, Curb Your Enthusiasm

Steve Martin, Only Murders in the Building

Martin Short, Only Murders in the Building

Jeremy Allen White, The Bear

D’Pharaoh Woon-A-Tai, Reservation Dogs

Outstanding Lead Actress in a Comedy Series

Quinta Brunson, Abbott Elementary

Ayo Edebiri, The Bear

Selena Gomez, Only Murders in the Building

Maya Rudolph, Loot

Jean Smart, Hacks

Kristen Wiig, Palm Royale

Outstanding Comedy Series

Abbott Elementary

The Bear

Curb Your Enthusiasm

Hacks

Only Murders in the Building

Palm Royale

Reservation Dogs

What We Do in the Shadows

Outstanding Supporting Actor in a Comedy Series

Lionel Boyce, The Bear

Paul W. Downs, Hacks

Ebon Moss-Bachrach, The Bear

Paul Rudd, Only Murders in the Building

Tyler James Williams, Abbott Elementary

Bowen Yang, Saturday Night Live

Outstanding Supporting Actor in a Drama Series

Tadanobu Asano, Shōgun

Billy Crudup, The Morning Show

Mark Duplass, The Morning Show

Takehiro Hira, Shōgun

Jack Bowden, Slow Horses

Jonathan Pryce, The Crown

Outstanding Supporting Actor in a Limited or Anthology Series

Jonathan Bailey, Fellow Travelers

Robert Downey Jr., The Sympathizer

Tom Goodman-Hill, Baby Reindeer

John Hawkes, True Detective: Night Country

Lamorne Morris, Fargo

Lewis Pullman, Lessons in Chemistry

Treat Williams, Feud: Capote vs. The Swans

The Emmys will air live coast-to-coast on ABC Sunday, September 15, at 8 p.m. ET.