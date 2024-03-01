Da’Vine Joy Randolph is a breath of fresh air on screen and on the red carpet.

In addition to racking up accolades throughout the 2024 award season, Randolph has proved that getting dressed should be fun.

At the Independent Spirit Awards — where she won Best Supporting Performance for her role as Mary in The Holdovers — Randolph was a monochrome maven in burgundy slip dress paired with a coordinating leather trench coat, both made custom by Da Shoné By DaSh. At the Screen Actors Guild Awards, she looked like a walking bouquet in an ivory silk gown with flowers at the bodice from Valdrin Shahiti. (That night she scored the Best Female Actor in a Supporting Role — Motion Picture.)

For the BAFTAs, she was whimsical in a custom Robert Wun gown that included pleated peach fabric that cascaded into a train behind her. At the ceremony she received another honor in the supporting role category. She revived the peplum trend in Rodarte at the Golden Globes where she took home the Best Performance by a Supporting Actress in a Motion Picture.

Of course, Randolph has countless over must-see looks, and Us Weekly has rounded up her best below: