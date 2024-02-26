Your account
Privacy Policy Terms and Conditions
Already have an account?
Get back to the
Stylish

The Best Red Carpet Fashion at the 2024 Independent Spirit Awards

By
Emma Roberts, Natalie Portman, Jessica Chastain.
29
Emma Roberts, Natalie Portman, Jessica Chastain.Getty Images (3)

The stars hit the red carpet to celebrate indie movies at the 2024 Film Independent Spirit Awards on Sunday, February 25.

Saturday Night Live alum Aidy Bryant hosted the mid-day event, which was held at California’s Santa Monica Pier, and introduced the ceremony as “the bisexual Oscars.” In fact, several former and current Academy Award nominees were in attendance, including Greta Lee, Natalie Portman, Anne Hathaway, Jessica Chastain and Lily Gladstone. Though they were all at the Screen Actors Guild Awards the night before the event, the stars still made sure to bring their best looks to the red carpet.

Weekend deals

Deal of the Day

Us Picks: 15 Deals You Won't Want to Miss This Weekend View Deal

Scroll down to see what the stars wore to the 2024 Indie Spirit Awards:

For access to all our exclusive celebrity videos and interviews – Subscribe on YouTube!

In this article

Anne Hathaway Makes a Splash In All White at 2023 Met Gala Following a 5-Year Absence 592

Anne Hathaway
Michelle Williams Bio Page

Michelle Williams
See Natalie Portman as Female Thor for the 1st Time

Natalie Portman

More Stories

Got a Tip form close button
Got a tip for US?
We're All Ears for Celebrity Buzz!