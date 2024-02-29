One of the best things about HBO’s The Idol is Da’Vine Joy Randolph and her wardrobe.

Throughout the season, Randolph’s Destiny — the no nonsense manager of pop star Jocelyn (Lily-Rose Depp) — was a fierce sight in black leather trench coats, Gucci corsets, platform heels and structural sunglasses. She’d team the pieces with statement jewelry, bold glam and intricate hairdos.

Her bold style perfectly complemented Destiny’s she-means-business aura and inspired the shopping carts of fans who tuned in every week — and as it turns out, “most” of those outfits came from Randolph’s own closet.

“A lot of times, you know, TV moves fast, and also because I’m specialty size,” Randolph told NPR in a Tuesday, February 27, interview, explaining why she chose to purchase her own pieces for the show. “Sometimes it was like, ‘We don’t have time to custom make this or that.’ No problem. I got it in my closet. No problem. I went ahead and bought it,” she added.

Randolph’s off-camera style is just as good as what she wears on the big and small screen.

At the 2024 Independent Spirit Awards on February 25, Randolph was a must-see in a burgundy satin dress under a coordinating leather coat made custom by Da Shoné By DaSh. She paired the getup with gold sandal heels and dangling earrings. For the Screen Actors Guild Awards on February 24, she was a walking bouquet in a bespoke champagne-colored Valdrin Sahiti gown. A few days prior, at the BAFTAs, she looked like royalty in a Robert Wun creation that featured gathered peach fabric at the bodice that fell into a cascading train.

Of course, Randolph’s fashion isn’t the only reason she’s making headlines this awards season. She’s been victorious over the last several weeks, taking home a Golden Globe, a Critics’ Choice Award and a BAFTA for her role as Mary in The Holdovers.

“I wake up every day overwhelmed with gratitude, to be a working actor,” she said in her SAG Award acceptance speech. “To be awarded this by my fellow artists is the greatest honor of my career. I also want to take a moment to say that every role that I have ever played, has been crafted thanks to those who are nearest and dearest to me. Some of the most brilliant actors I know whose talents have yet to be properly acknowledged by the world.”

She was also announced as an Oscar nominee ahead of the March 10 ceremony.