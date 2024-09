Shōgun, The Bear, Only Murders in the Building, True Detective and The Crown received the most TV nominations at the 2024 Emmys — but which show will come out on top?

Nominations were announced in July with FX’s hit series Shōgun leading the charge with 25 nominations. The Bear was right behind Shōgun with 23 nominations, including Outstanding Comedy Series. Cast members Jeremy Allen White, Ayo Edebiri, Ebon Moss-Bachrach, Lionel Boyce and Liza Colón-Zayas‘ picked up nods for their performances from season 2. Overall, The Bear set a record as a comedy series, which surpassed the record held by NBC’s 30 Rock since 2009.

The network that came out on top was Netflix with 107 nominations. While the Primetime Emmys air on Saturday, September 15, the Creative Arts Emmys took place on September 7 and September 8.

Keep scrolling for a comprehensive breakdown of shows with the most amount of nominations — and wins — at the 2024 Emmys and return on Sunday for live updates.

‘Shōgun’: 25 Nominations

Nominations: Outstanding Original Main Title Theme Music, Outstanding Music Composition for a Series, Outstanding Drama Series, Outstanding Lead Actor in a Drama Series, Outstanding Lead Actress in a Drama Series, Outstanding Supporting Actor in a Drama Series, Outstanding Directing for a Drama Series and Outstanding Writing for a Drama Series

Wins: Outstanding Guest Actor in a Drama Series, Outstanding Casting for a Drama Series, Outstanding Cinematography for a Series, Outstanding Period Costumes for a Series, Outstanding Period and/or Character Hairstyling, Outstanding Main Title Design, Outstanding Period or Fantasy/Sci-Fi Makeup, Outstanding Prosthetic Makeup, Outstanding Picture Editing for a Drama Series, Outstanding Production Design for a Narrative Period or Fantasy Program, Outstanding Sound Editing for a Comedy or Drama Series, Outstanding Sound Mixing for a Comedy or Drama Series, Outstanding Special Visual Effects in a Season or a Movie and Outstanding Stunt Performance

‘The Bear’: 23 Nominations

Nominations: Outstanding Contemporary Makeup, Outstanding Contemporary Hairstyling, Outstanding Contemporary Costumes for a Series, Outstanding Production Design for a Narrative Program, Outstanding Writing for a Comedy Series, Outstanding Directing for a Comedy Series, Outstanding Supporting Actress in a Comedy Series, Outstanding Supporting Actor in a Comedy Series, Outstanding Lead Actress in a Comedy Series, Outstanding Lead Actor in a Comedy Series and Outstanding Comedy Series

Wins: Outstanding Guest Actor in a Comedy Series, Outstanding Guest Actress in a Comedy Series, Outstanding Casting for a Comedy Series, Outstanding Cinematography for a Single-Camera Series, Outstanding Picture Editing for a Single-Camera Comedy Series, Outstanding Sound Editing for a Comedy or Drama Series and Outstanding Sound Mixing for a Comedy or Drama Series

‘Only Murders in the Building’: 21 Nominations

Nominations: Outstanding Comedy Series, Outstanding Lead Actor in a Comedy Series, Outstanding Lead Actress in a Comedy Series, Outstanding Supporting Actor in a Comedy Series, Outstanding Supporting Actress in a Comedy Series, Outstanding Guest Actor in a Comedy Series, Outstanding Guest Actress in a Comedy Series, Outstanding Casting for a Comedy Series, Outstanding Choreography for Scripted Programming, Outstanding Contemporary Costumes, Outstanding Contemporary Hairstyling, Outstanding Contemporary Makeup, Outstanding Music Supervision, Outstanding Single-Camera Picture Editing for a Comedy Series, Outstanding Sound Editing for a Comedy or Drama Series and Outstanding Sound Mixing for a Comedy or Drama Series

Wins: Outstanding Short Form Comedy, Drama or Variety Series, Outstanding Production Design for a Narrative Program, Outstanding Music Composition for a Series and Outstanding Original Music and Lyrics

‘True Detective: Night Country’: 19 Nominations

Nominations: Outstanding Limited or Anthology Series, Outstanding Lead Actress in a Limited or Anthology Series or Movie, Outstanding Supporting Actor in a Limited or Anthology Series or Movie, Outstanding Supporting Actress in a Limited or Anthology Series or Movie, Outstanding Directing for a Limited or Anthology Series or Movie, Outstanding Writing for a Limited or Anthology Series or Movie, Outstanding Casting for a Limited or Anthology Series or Movie, Outstanding Cinematography for a Limited or Anthology Series or Movie, Outstanding Contemporary Costumes for a Limited or Anthology Series or Movie, Outstanding Contemporary Makeup, Outstanding Prosthetic Makeup, Outstanding Original Music and Lyrics, Outstanding Music Supervision, Outstanding Picture Editing for a Limited or Anthology Series or Movie, Outstanding Production Design for a Narrative Contemporary Program, Outstanding Sound Editing for a Limited or Anthology Series, Movie or Special, Outstanding Sound Mixing for a Limited or Anthology Series or Movie and Outstanding Special Visual Effects in a Single Episode

‘The Crown’: 18 Nominations

Nominations: Outstanding Lead Actress In A Drama Series, Outstanding Supporting Actor In A Drama Series, Outstanding Supporting Actress In A Drama Series, Outstanding Supporting Actress In A Drama Series, Outstanding Guest Actress In A Drama Series, Outstanding Drama Series, Outstanding Sound Mixing For A Comedy Or Drama Series, Outstanding Special Visual Effects In A Single Episode, Outstanding Casting For A Drama Series, Outstanding Writing For A Drama Series, Outstanding Cinematography For A Series, Outstanding Cinematography For A Series, Outstanding Directing For A Drama Series, Outstanding Period Or Fantasy/Sci-Fi Makeup, Outstanding Music Composition For A Series and Outstanding Lead Actor In A Drama Series

Wins: Outstanding Production Design For A Narrative Contemporary Program and Outstanding Contemporary Costumes For A Series

‘Saturday Night Live’: 17 Nominations

Nominations: Outstanding Music Direction, Outstanding Original Music And Lyrics, Outstanding Guest Actor In A Comedy Series, Outstanding Guest Actress In A Comedy Series, Outstanding Guest Actress In A Comedy Series, Outstanding Sound Mixing For A Variety Series Or Special, Outstanding Writing For A Variety Series, Outstanding Supporting Actor In A Comedy Series, Outstanding Scripted Variety Series, Outstanding Picture Editing For Variety Programming and Outstanding Picture Editing For Variety Programming

Wins: Outstanding Lighting Design/Lighting Direction For A Variety Series, Outstanding Makeup For A Variety, Nonfiction Or Reality Program, Outstanding Technical Direction and Camerawork For A Series, Outstanding Production Design For A Variety Or Reality Series, Outstanding Directing For A Variety Series and Outstanding Hairstyling For A Variety, Nonfiction Or Reality Program

‘Fallout’: 16 Nominations

Nominations: Outstanding Stunt Performance, Outstanding Stunt Coordination for Drama Programming, Outstanding Special Visual Effects in a Season or a Movie, Outstanding Sound Mixing for a Comedy or Drama Series, Outstanding Sound Editing for a Comedy or Drama Series, Outstanding Production Design for a Narrative Period or Fantasy Program, Outstanding Picture Editing for a Drama Series, Outstanding Main Title Design, Outstanding Prosthetic Makeup, Outstanding Period or Fantasy/Sci-Fi Makeup, Outstanding Fantasy/Sci-Fi Costumes, Outstanding Writing for a Drama Series, Outstanding Lead Actor in a Drama Series and Outstanding Drama Series

Wins: Outstanding Emerging Media Program and Outstanding Music Supervision

‘Hacks’: 16 Nominations

Nominations: Outstanding Sound Mixing for a Comedy or Drama Series, Outstanding Single-Camera Picture Editing for a Comedy Series, Outstanding Production Design for a Narrative Program, Outstanding Contemporary Makeup, Outstanding Contemporary Hairstyling, Outstanding Contemporary Costumes, Outstanding Cinematography for a Single-Camera Series, Outstanding Short Form Nonfiction or Reality Series, Outstanding Casting for a Comedy Series, Outstanding Guest Actress in a Comedy Series, Outstanding Guest Actor in a Comedy Series, Outstanding Comedy Series, Outstanding Lead Actress in a Comedy Series, Outstanding Supporting Actress in a Comedy Series, Outstanding Supporting Actor in a Comedy Series, Outstanding Directing for a Comedy Series and Outstanding Writing for a Comedy Series

‘The Morning Show’: 16 Nominations

Nominations: Outstanding Casting for a Drama Series, Outstanding Production Design for a Narrative Contemporary Program, Outstanding Guest Actress in a Drama Series, Outstanding Supporting Actress in a Drama Series, Outstanding Supporting Actor in a Drama Series, Outstanding Lead Actress in a Drama Series, Outstanding Directing for a Drama Series and Outstanding Drama Series

Wins: Outstanding Contemporary Hairstyling and Outstanding Contemporary Makeup

‘Mr. & Mrs. Smith’: 16 Nominations

Nominations: Outstanding Drama Series, Outstanding Lead Actor in a Drama Series, Outstanding Lead Actress in a Drama Series, Outstanding Directing for a Drama Series, Outstanding Writing for a Drama Series, Outstanding Guest Actor in a Drama Series, Outstanding Casting for a Drama Series, Outstanding Music Composition for a Series, Outstanding Music Supervision, Outstanding Picture Editing for a Drama Series and Outstanding Stunt Performance

Wins: Outstanding Stunt Coordination for a Drama Series and Outstanding Guest Actress in a Drama Series

‘Fargo’: 15 Nominations

Nominations: Outstanding Limited or Anthology Series, Outstanding Lead Actor in a Limited or Anthology Series or Movie, Outstanding Lead Actress in a Limited or Anthology Series or Movie, Outstanding Supporting Actor in a Limited or Anthology Series or Movie, Outstanding Directing for a Limited or Anthology Series or Movie, Outstanding Writing for a Limited or Anthology Series or Movie, Outstanding Casting for a Limited or Anthology Series or Movie, Outstanding Cinematography for a Limited or Anthology Series or Movie, Outstanding Contemporary Costumes for a Limited or Anthology Series or Movie, Outstanding Music Composition for a Limited or Anthology Series, Movie or Special, Outstanding Music Supervision, Outstanding Picture Editing for a Limited or Anthology Series or Movie, Outstanding Production Design for a Narrative Contemporary Program, Outstanding Sound Editing for a Limited or Anthology Series, Movie or Special and Outstanding Sound Mixing for a Limited or Anthology Series or Movie

‘Ripley’: 13 Nominations

Nominations: Outstanding Production Design For A Narrative Period Or Fantasy Program, Outstanding Casting For A Limited Or Anthology Series Or Movie, Outstanding Period Costumes For A Limited Or Anthology Series Or Movie, Outstanding Directing For A Limited Or Anthology Series Or Movie, Outstanding Picture Editing For A Limited Or Anthology Series Or Movie, Outstanding Supporting Actress In A Limited Or Anthology Series Or Movie, Outstanding Limited Or Anthology Series, Outstanding Sound Mixing For A Limited Or Anthology Series Or Movie, Outstanding Writing For A Limited Or Anthology Series Or Movie and Outstanding Lead Actor In A Limited Or Anthology Series Or Movie

Wins: Outstanding Cinematography For A Limited Or Anthology Series Or Movie, Outstanding Sound Editing For A Limited Or Anthology Series, Movie Or Special and Outstanding Special Visual Effects In A Single Episode

‘Baby Reindeer’: 11 Nominations

Nominations: Outstanding Directing For A Limited Or Anthology Series Or Movie, Outstanding Supporting Actor In A Limited Or Anthology Series Or Movie, Outstanding Supporting Actress In A Limited Or Anthology Series Or Movie, Outstanding Supporting Actress In A Limited Or Anthology Series Or Movie, Outstanding Limited Or Anthology Series, Outstanding Writing For A Limited Or Anthology Series Or Movie, Outstanding Lead Actor In A Limited Or Anthology Series Or Movie, Outstanding Music Supervision and Outstanding Contemporary Costumes For A Limited Or Anthology Series Or Movie

Wins: Outstanding Casting For A Limited Or Anthology Series Or Movie and Outstanding Picture Editing For A Limited Or Anthology Series Or Movie

‘Palm Royale’: 11 Nominations

Nominations: Outstanding Production Design for a Narrative Period or Fantasy Program, Outstanding Music Composition for a Series, Outstanding Main Title Design, Outstanding Period or Fantasy/Sci-Fi Makeup, Outstanding Period or Fantasy/Sci-Fi Hairstyling, Outstanding Period Costumes for a Series, Outstanding Choreography for Scripted Programming, Outstanding Supporting Actress in a Comedy Series, Outstanding Lead Actress in a Comedy Series and Outstanding Comedy Series

Wins: Outstanding Original Main Title Theme Music

‘Feud: Capote vs. The Swans’: 10 Nominations

Nominations: Outstanding Casting For A Limited Or Anthology Series Or Movie, Outstanding Directing For A Limited Or Anthology Series Or Movie, Outstanding Period Or Fantasy/Sci-Fi Hairstyling, Outstanding Period Or Fantasy/Sci-Fi Makeup, Outstanding Original Main Title Theme Music, Outstanding Supporting Actor In A Limited Or Anthology Series Or Movie. Outstanding Lead Actress In A Limited Or Anthology Series Or Movie, Outstanding Supporting Actress In A Limited Or Anthology Series Or Movie and Outstanding Lead Actor In A Limited Or Anthology Series Or Movie

Wins: Outstanding Period Costumes For A Limited Or Anthology Series Or Movie

‘Lessons in Chemistry: 10 Nominations

Nominations: Outstanding Original Main Title Theme Music, Outstanding Main Title Design, Outstanding Period Costumes, Outstanding Cinematography for a Limited or Anthology Series or Movie, Outstanding Directing for a Limited or Anthology Series or Movie, Outstanding Supporting Actress in a Limited or Anthology Series or Movie, Outstanding Supporting Actor in a Limited or Anthology Series or Movie, Outstanding Lead Actress in a Limited or Anthology Series or Movie and Outstanding Limited or Anthology Series

Wins: Outstanding Music Composition for a Limited or Anthology Series, Movie or Special

‘Abbott Elementary’: 9 Nominations

Nominations: Outstanding Comedy Series, Outstanding Lead Actress in a Comedy Series, Outstanding Supporting Actor in a Comedy Series, Outstanding Supporting Actress in a Comedy Series, Outstanding Directing for a Comedy Series, Outstanding Writing for a Comedy Series, Outstanding Casting for a Comedy Series and Outstanding Contemporary Hairstyling

‘Slow Horses’: 9 Nominations

Nominations: Outstanding Drama Series, Outstanding Lead Actor in a Drama Series, Outstanding Supporting Actor in a Drama Series, Outstanding Directing for a Drama Series, Outstanding Writing for a Drama Series, Outstanding Guest Actor in a Drama Series, Outstanding Casting for a Drama Series, Outstanding Picture Editing for a Drama Series and Outstanding Music Composition for a Series.

‘Jim Henson Idea Man’: 8 Nominations

Nominations: Outstanding Directing for a Documentary/Nonfiction Program, Outstanding Writing for a Nonfiction Program, Outstanding Cinematography for a Nonfiction Program and Outstanding Sound Mixing for a Nonfiction Program

Wins: Outstanding Documentary or Nonfiction Special, Outstanding Motion Design, Outstanding Music Composition for a Documentary Series or Special, Outstanding Picture Editing for a Nonfiction Program and Outstanding Sound Editing for a Nonfiction or Reality Program

‘RuPaul’s Drag Race’: 8 Nominations

Nominations: Outstanding Reality Competition Program, Outstanding Unstructured Reality Program, Outstanding Casting for a Reality Program, Outstanding Choreography for Variety or Reality Programming, Outstanding Directing for a Reality Program, Outstanding Host for a Reality or Reality Competition Program, Outstanding Picture Editing for a Structured Reality or Competition Program, Outstanding Picture Editing for an Unstructured Reality Program, Outstanding Production Design for a Variety or Reality Series and Outstanding Sound Mixing for a Reality Program

‘What We Do in the Shadows’: 8 Nominations

Nominations: Outstanding Production Design For A Narrative Program, Outstanding Picture Editing For A Single-Camera Comedy Series, Outstanding Lead Actor In A Comedy Series, Outstanding Comedy Series, Outstanding Sound Mixing For A Comedy Or Drama Series, Outstanding Stunt Coordination For Comedy Programming, Outstanding Writing For A Comedy Series and Outstanding Fantasy/Sci-Fi Costumes

The Oscars: 7 Nominations

Nominations: Outstanding Writing For A Variety Special, Outstanding Choreography For Variety Or Reality Programming and Outstanding Sound Mixing For A Variety Series Or Special

Wins: Outstanding Production Design For A Variety Special, Outstanding Directing For A Variety Special, Outstanding Music Direction and Outstanding Variety Special

‘The Gilded Age’: 6 Nominations

Nominations: Outstanding Drama Series, Outstanding Lead Actress in a Drama Series, Outstanding Supporting Actress in a Drama Series, Outstanding Period Costumes for a Series, Outstanding Period and/or Character Hairstyling and Outstanding Production Design for a Narrative Period or Fantasy Program

‘Last Week Tonight with John Oliver’: 6 Nominations

Nominations: Outstanding Production Design For A Variety Or Reality Series, Outstanding Technical Direction and Camerawork For A Series, Outstanding Scripted Variety Series, Outstanding Picture Editing For Variety Programming and Outstanding Picture Editing For Variety Programming

Wins: Outstanding Writing For A Variety Series

‘3 Body Problem’: 6 Nominations

Nominations: Outstanding Cinematography for a Series, Outstanding Main Title Design, Outstanding Picture Editing for a Drama Series, Outstanding Sound Editing for a Comedy or Drama Series, Outstanding Sound Mixing for a Comedy or Drama Series and Outstanding Drama Series

Wins: Outstanding Unstructured Reality Program, Outstanding Picture Editing for an Unstructured Reality Program and Outstanding Sound Mixing for a Reality Program

‘Ahsoka’: 5 Nominations

Nominations: Outstanding Period or Fantasy/Sci-Fi Hairstyling, Outstanding Prosthetic Makeup, Outstanding Sound Editing for a Comedy or Drama Series and Outstanding Special Visual Effects

Wins: Outstanding Fantasy/Sci-Fi Costumes

‘The Amazing Race’: 5 Nominations

Nominations: Outstanding Reality Competition Program, Outstanding Casting for a Reality Program, Outstanding Sound Mixing For A Reality Program, Outstanding Cinematography For A Reality Program and Outstanding Picture Editing For A Structured Reality Or Competition Program

‘Beckham’: 5 Nominations

Nominations: Outstanding Cinematography for a Nonfiction Program, Outstanding Directing for a Documentary/Nonfiction Program and Outstanding Picture Editing for a Nonfiction Program

Wins: Outstanding Documentary Or Nonfiction Series

‘Dancing with the Stars’: 5 Nominations

Nominations: Outstanding Choreography for Variety or Reality Programming, Outstanding Hairstyling For A Variety, Nonfiction Or Reality Program, Outstanding Lighting Design/Lighting Direction For A Variety Series, Outstanding Makeup For A Variety, Nonfiction Or Reality Program and Outstanding Technical Direction and Camerawork For A Series

66th Grammy Awards: 5 Nominations

Nominations: Outstanding Production Design For A Variety Special, Outstanding Lighting Design/Lighting Direction For A Variety Special, Outstanding Variety Special, Outstanding Sound Mixing For A Variety Series Or Special and Outstanding Technical Direction and Camerawork For A Special

‘The Late Show with Stephen Colbert’: 5 Nominations

Nominations: Outstanding Technical Direction and Camerawork For A Series, Outstanding Production Design For A Variety Or Reality Series, Outstanding Directing For A Variety Series, Outstanding Lighting Design/Lighting Direction For A Variety Series and Outstanding Talk Series

‘Planet Earth III’: 5 Nominations

Nominations: Outstanding Cinematography For A Nonfiction Program, Outstanding Narrator, Outstanding Sound Editing For A Nonfiction Or Reality Program, Outstanding Sound Mixing For A Nonfiction Program and Outstanding Music Composition For A Documentary Series Or Special

76th Annual Tony Awards: 5 Nominations

Nominations: Outstanding Production Design For A Variety Special, Outstanding Directing For A Variety Special, Outstanding Lighting Design/Lighting Direction For A Variety Special and Outstanding Variety Special

Wins: Outstanding Choreography For Variety Or Reality Programming

‘The Voice’: 5 Nominations

Nominations: Outstanding Makeup For A Variety, Nonfiction Or Reality Program, Outstanding Reality Competition Program, Outstanding Sound Mixing For A Reality Program and Outstanding Lighting Design/Lighting Direction For A Variety Series

Wins: Outstanding Picture Editing For A Structured Reality Or Competition Program

‘Winning Time: The Rise of the Lakers Dynasty’: 5 Nominations

Nominations: Outstanding Guest Actor in a Drama Series, Outstanding Cinematography for a Series, Outstanding Period Costumes for a Series, Outstanding Special Visual Effects in a Single Episode and Outstanding Directing for a Drama Series

Wins: Outstanding Supporting Visual Effects in a Photoreal Episode