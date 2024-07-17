David Beckham and more 2024 Emmy nominees are celebrating after their hard work was recognized on the small screen.

Nominations were announced on Wednesday, July 17, with The Bear setting a record for a comedy series with 23 nominations, including Outstanding Comedy Series. Cast members Jeremy Allen White, Ayo Edebiri, Ebon Moss-Bachrach, Lionel Boyce and Liza Colón-Zayas‘ picked up nods for their performances from season 2. The Bear now surpasses the record held by NBC’s 30 Rock since 2009 with a total of 22 nominations.

Also in the comedy category, Selena Gomez received an acting nomination for her role on Hulu’s Only Murders in the Building for the very first time since the show debuted in 2021. Her costars Steve Martin and Martin Short were also recognized.

In the unscripted space, The Traitors is up for Outstanding Reality Competition Program alongside The Amazing Race, RuPaul’s Drag Race, Top Chef and The Voice.

The 2024 Emmy Awards air September 15. Scroll down to see how stars reacted to their nominations:

David Beckham

“It’s a real honour for me and the whole creative team for Beckham to be recognised by the TV Academy,” the athlete wrote via social media after his Netflix docuseries was nominated for Outstanding Cinematography For a Nonfiction Program. “Making this series was such a personal journey, a love letter to football and my family. It has been overwhelming for me and Victoria [Beckham] that we have had such a warm and positive response to the series. I’m so grateful to the incredible team led by Fisher Stevens and also to all those people from my life and career who took part and who have played such an important role in my story.”

Sheryl Lee Ralph

While announcing the nominees during a livestream, Ralph was informed by Television Academy chair Cris Abrego that she snagged a nod for her performance on ABC’s Abbott Elementary, to which she replied, “That never gets old!”

Brie Larson

“I am trying to find the words, but this thank you just feels so big. Thank you to the Television Academy for recognizing the talent, drive and passion of our Lessons in Chemistry team,” the actress said in a statement. “To see so many departments lifted up is the greatest feeling. I am honored to say that I witnessed the most amazing people do the most amazing things. I am humbled by the world Bonnie Garmus and Elizabeth Zott has opened my heart to. And I am thrilled beyond belief that we get this chance to toast and eat together one last time. I’m the happiest woman in the universe.”

Jodie Foster

“This just feels like a love letter from above. It’s my very first Emmy nomination as an actor and it’s especially thrilling to share this joy with our Night Country team,” the actress shared in a statement. “We couldn’t love and trust one another more, after holding on for dear life through the snow, finding our way in the dark. Being part of the True Detective family with Issa López as our fearless leader is the gift that keeps on giving.”

Matt Bomer

After receiving a nomination for Fellow Travelers, Bomer released a statement, which read, “It was such a nice surprise when I heard this morning. I didn’t know today was the day of the nominations. I was making coffee when Simon came in to tell me. I am incredibly grateful and thrilled that Jonny and Ron’s beautiful work was recognized as well. The fact that two out actors in a love story were recognized in this way is profoundly moving to me.”

Busy Philipps

“90 percent sure my pottery studio thinks someone I love just died because I yelled WHAT and then started sobbing when i got the text that GIRLS5EVA WAS NOMINATED FOR 2 EMMY AWARD,” Philipps wrote via Instagram about her Netflix series. “CONGRATULATIONS TO OUR FEARLESS LEADER @scardinoandsons AND ALL OF OUR WRITERS FOR THEIR NOMINATION FOR WRITING AND @sarabareilles FOR HER NOMINATION FOR BEST SONG FOR HER GENIUS SONG ‘MEDIUM TIME.’ A REMINDER THAT ALL 3 SEASONS OF THE BEST COMEDY YOU HAVEN’T WATCHED IS AVAILABLE ON NETFLIX SO GET INTO IT!!!!”

Lionel Richie

In response to the nomination of his docuseries, The Greatest Night In Pop, Richie released a statement, which read, “I am still amazed by what we accomplished in 1985 and I’m even more amazed after receiving an Emmy nomination for The Greatest Night In Pop.”

He continued: “It has been an absolute joy to be able to bring this moment in history to life alongside Netflix. A big thank you and congratulations to all of the artists and participants for making ‘We Are The World’ happen, and thank you to the Television Academy for recognizing our documentary.”

‘Red, White and Royal Blue’ Producers

Greg Berlanti and Sarah Schechter issued a statement on behalf of production company Berlanti Productions after Prime Video’s Red, White and Royal Blue was nominated for Outstanding Television Movie.

“We are so honored. We share this with Jen, Courtenay, Julie, Sue, Brianna and all the wonderful people at Amazon who have been so supportive. Casey McQuiston wrote a joyful, wonderful book that captured the imagination of readers everywhere,” they stated. “We were honored to be trusted to turn it into a film and are so grateful to Matthew Lopez and our cast and crew, especially Nick Galitzine and Taylor Zakhar Perez, for this wonderful ride. Bringing hope and love into the world always feels worthwhile and we are most grateful to the fans for loving this film.”

Writer and director Matthew Lopez also reacted, saying, “I’m incredibly happy that Red, White, and Royal Blue has been nominated for an Emmy today. It reflects the hard work and talents of so many people who helped bring it to life. The film was made with love and I’m very grateful for all the love it has received in response.”

‘Quiet on Set’ Directors

Mary Robertson and Emma Schwartz were “humbled” by the recognition they earned for the Investigation Discovery doc, which is up for Outstanding Documentary or Nonfiction Series.

“With every project, you aim to make an impact. It has been deeply rewarding working with the brave contributors who participated in Quiet on Set and witnessing how their testimony inspired empathy, empowered others to come forward, and launched calls to better protect children across the industry,” they stated. “We extend our sincerest gratitude to the voting academy for recognizing this series, and a deep thanks to our team, contributors, and the millions of viewers that have met this work with both passion and compassion.”

‘Vanderpump Rules’ Production Company Head

“For 11 seasons Evolution Media has produced Vanderpump Rules,” head of Evolution Media Lucilla D’Agostino said after the show was nominated for Outstanding Unstructured Reality Program. “Since we first premiered the show on Bravo in 2013, we have seen the popularity of the show grow as fans continue to follow the stories of our cast’s lives unfold. Today, we are honored that the members of the Television Academy have recognized our dedicated cast and crew with a nomination for Outstanding Unstructured Reality Program.”