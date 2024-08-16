Eugene Levy and Dan Levy will team up to host the 76th annual Emmy Awards.

The pair, who both starred on the award-winning comedy Schitt’s Creek together for six seasons from 2015 to 2020, will make history as the first father-son duo to take on the honor of hosting. The news was first revealed on Good Morning America on August 16.

“For two Canadians who won our Emmys in a literal quarantine tent, the idea of being asked to host this year in an actual theater was incentive enough,” they said in a statement via People. “We’re thrilled to be able to raise a glass to this extraordinary season of television and can’t wait to spend the evening with you all.”

This will be the second Emmys Award show held in 2024, as the writers and actors strikes caused the 2023 Primetime Emmy Awards to be pushed to January of this year. Despite taking place in early 2024, the ceremony was still considered the 2023 iteration of the awards show.

“While this year has been marked by significant challenges for our industry and its workforce, there has been an abundance of remarkable programs, extraordinary performances and impactful storytelling,” Television Academy chair Cris Abrego said in a June statement. “Great television relies on the contributions of so many, and we are delighted to have Tony [Hale] and Sheryl [Lee Ralph] help us acknowledge excellence across our field as we embark on a season of tremendous celebration.”

Keep reading to find out everything to know about the 2024 Emmys.

Who Is Hosting the 2024 Emmys?

Eugene and Dan will serve as hosts for the 76th Emmys, following in the footsteps of 2023 host Anthony Anderson.

Though Eugene and Dan have not hosted the Emmys together before, they are no strangers to the award show itself. In addition to becoming the first father-son duo to host, the actors also made history in 2020 by winning Emmy Awards in the same year. Eugene took home the award for Outstanding Comedy Actor, while Dan nabbed the Emmy for Supporting Comedy Actor, Outstanding Directing for a Comedy Series and Outstanding Writing in a Comedy Series.

Together, they have a total of 20 Emmy nominations and eight wins.

Which Show Has the Most 2024 Emmy Nominations?

FX’s season 2 of The Bear set a new record with 23 nominations, the most ever for a comedy. 30 Rock previously held the record with 22 nominations in 2009.

The stars of The Bear – Jeremy Allen White and Ayo Edebiri – are both up for Outstanding Lead Actor and Outstanding Lead Actress in a Comedy Series. White nabbed the award at the 2023 ceremony, while Edebiri took home the award for Outstanding Supporting Actress in a series.

The show itself took home Outstanding Comedy Series in 2023, and is in the running for the 2024 accolade. Abbott Elementary, Curb Your Enthusiasm, Hacks, Only Murders in the Building, Palm Royale, Reservation Dogs and What We Do in the Shadows are also in the running.

When Do the 2024 Emmys Take Place?

The 2024 Emmy Awards will take place at the Peacock Theater at L.A. Live in Los Angeles on Sunday, September 15, and will air live on ABC.