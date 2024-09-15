Selena Gomez went all out while celebrating her first nomination for Only Murders in the Building at the 2024 Emmys.

Gomez, 32, opted for a custom black Ralph Lauren gown with silver embellishments while posing for photos at the Peacock Theater in Los Angeles on Sunday, September 15.

The actress, 32, is nominated for Outstanding Lead Actress in a Comedy for the first time for her role as Mabel in Only Murders in the Building. The hit Hulu series received 21 nods total at the Emmys including Outstanding Comedy Series, Outstanding Lead Actor in a Comedy Series, Outstanding Supporting Actor in a Comedy Series, Outstanding Supporting Actress in a Comedy Series, Outstanding Guest Actor in a Comedy Series and Outstanding Guest Actress in a Comedy Series.

Gomez’s outing — seemingly without boyfriend Benny Blanco — comes after she recently appeared to shut down engagement rumors. At the Only Murders in the Building season 4 premiere in Los Angeles last month, Gomez posed for photos wearing several pieces of jewelry — but an engagement ring was not one of them.

Related: 2024 Emmys Red Carpet Arrivals TV’s Biggest Night never fails to deliver fierce fashion. Stars including Selena Gomez, Jennifer Aniston, Da’Vine Joy Randolph and more are nominated at the 2024 Emmys, taking place at the Peacock Theater in Los Angeles on Sunday, September 15, and hosted by Eugene Levy and son Dan Levy. Gomez, 32, is nominated for Outstanding Lead […]

Gomez previously fueled speculation about her relationship status with Blanco, 36, when she shared a mirror selfie of them where a heart emoji was strategically placed over her left ring finger. Earlier this year, Blanco teased his plans to propose to Gomez in the future.

During an appearance on The Howard Stern Show in May, the host said he was “predicting marriage” for the couple, to which Blanco replied, “You and me both.”

The couple initially formed a friendship while collaborating on several of Gomez’s tracks, including “Same Old Love” and “I Can’t Get Enough.” They also worked together on “Single Soon,” which was released in August 2023. Gomez confirmed their romance in December 2023 when she announced that she had been dating Blanco for “six months.”

“He is my absolute everything in my heart,” she wrote in an Instagram comment at the time. “He [has] been the best thing that’s ever happened to me. The end. … He’s still better than anyone I’ve been with. Facts.”

Related: Which TV Episodes Are Actors Submitting for Their 2024 Emmy Nominations? Courtesy of FX Networks; Patrick Harbron/Hulu The 2024 Emmy nominees have been announced and actors now must submit the TV episode they think best showcases their acting skills. Unlike the Oscars — where the winner is determined by the film academy — the Emmy Awards rely on a panel of judges. Most categories have two […]

Before she started dating Blanco, Gomez made headlines for her on-again, off-again relationship with Justin Bieber. She was also linked to Zedd and The Weeknd before she found love with Blanco.

“[Selena] and Benny are very serious and have talked about marriage,” a source exclusively told Us Weekly in July, noting that their relationship is “definitely endgame” for the singer. “Selena is really happy and is doing really well. She feels her life is peaceful right now.”

Gomez candidly discussed her plans for the future when she revealed she is unable to carry her own kids.

Related: Emmy Awards 2024 Nominations: See the Complete List Getty Images (3) The nominations for the 2024 Primetime Emmy Awards were unveiled on Wednesday, July 17. Tony Hale and Sheryl Lee Ralph announced the nominees from El Capitan Theatre in Los Angeles ahead of the 76th annual ceremony, which will be held on September 15. (Hale, 53, previously won two Emmys for Veep in […]

“I haven’t ever said this, but I unfortunately can’t carry my own children,” she revealed in an interview with Vanity Fair published on Monday, September 9. “I have a lot of medical issues that would put my life and the baby’s life in jeopardy. That was something I had to grieve for a while.”

Gomez noted she was “in a much better place” after coming to terms with the shakeup in her motherhood journey, adding, “I find it a blessing that there are wonderful people willing to do surrogacy or adoption, which are both huge possibilities for me.”

She continued: “It made me really thankful for the other outlets for people who are dying to be moms. I’m one of those people. I’m excited for what that journey will look like, but it’ll look a little different. At the end of the day, I don’t care. It’ll be mine. It’ll be my baby.”