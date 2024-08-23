Selena Gomez may have used her latest red carpet appearance as a subtle way to address speculation that she’s engaged to boyfriend Benny Blanco.

At the Only Murders in the Building season 4 premiere in Los Angeles, California, on Thursday, August 22, Gomez, 32, posed for photos on the red carpet solo. She wore a shimmering black mini-dress which she paired with several pieces of jewelry — but an engagement ring was not one of them.

The rumors about Gomez and Blanco’s relationship status started earlier this month when she posted a mirror selfie of them where a heart emoji was strategically placed over her left ring finger. Neither Gomez nor Blanco, 36, addressed the speculation at the time. However, Blanco has previously opened up about how he sees himself getting married to Gomez.

During an appearance on The Howard Stern Show in May, the host said he was “predicting marriage” for the couple, to which Blanco replied, “You and me both.”

Gomez and Blanco confirmed in December 2023 that they had been dating for “six months.”.

“He is my absolute everything in my heart,” she wrote in an Instagram comment at the time. “He [has] been the best thing that’s ever happened to me. The end. … He’s still better than anyone I’ve been with. Facts.”

The pair were initially friends and collaborated on Gomez’s music before they started dating. Since confirming their relationship, Gomez has attended several events with Blanco, including the Golden Globes earlier this year.

“She’s proudly introducing him to everyone in her life,” a source exclusively told Us Weekly in February. “They kept things low-key [at first], but Benny has passed every test with flying colors. The new year seemed like a perfect time to essentially shout [their love] from the rooftops, so that’s what Selena is doing.”

A second insider noted that Gomez’s inner circle has given their stamp of approval, adding, “She loves how Benny treats her: he’s so kind and thoughtful. She’s never been with anyone like him. It’s been a very long time since friends saw Selena this happy. She’s positively glowing.”

Gomez has made headlines in the past for her on-again, off-again relationship with Justin Bieber before being linked to DJ Zedd and The Weeknd. After taking a break from the spotlight, Gomez discussed how her outlook on dating has changed.

“I think I have standards, and I think I live in a world right now where boys confuse standards with high maintenance,” she said on SiriusXM Hits 1 LA with Tony Fly and Symon in August 2023 before sharing what she required in a potential partner. “Not cool in the sense that people think you’re cool. You just gotta be nice and, like, please make me laugh and also just be good to my family and people around you.”

She continued: “I just want to be happy with who I am so that whenever that person comes into my life, I can just have them add on to me instead of being this insecure, you know, person that I normally used to be. It’s basically my way of saying it’s totally OK being on your own and it’s fun.”