Celebrity News

Selena Gomez Reveals She Said ‘I Love You’ to BF Benny Blanco 1st and More Relationship Superlatives

By
Selena Gomez and Benny Blanco Courtesy of Selena Gomez/Tiktok

Selena Gomez was the first to drop the L-word in her relationship with boyfriend Benny Blanco.

The pop star, 31, revealed her excitement to get to the next stage via a TikTok video with Blanco, where the pair responded to a series of relationship superlatives by pointing at the partner it applied to.

When the viral TikTok challenge asked, “Who said I love you first?” Gomez pointed at herself and mouthed the word “me” while Blanco, 36, hugged her.

The couple were in agreement over questions like “Who cleans the house?” and “Who eats the most?” (both Blanco) but differed on a few of the superlatives. When asked who was more likely to fall asleep during a movie, both Blanco and Gomez pointed to themselves. When Gomez pointed at Blanco for the question, “Who takes longer to get ready in the morning?” Blanco looked shocked.

The twosome avoided answering questions that could be construed negatively, shaking their head, or waving their hands in an “eh” fashion when asked who snores the loudest, who spends the most money and who would forget that it’s Valentine’s Day.

Selena Gomez Reveals She Said I Love You to BF Benny Blanco 1st and More Relationship Superlatives
Selena Gomez and Benny Blanco Allen Berezovsky/Getty Images

Blanco previously shared an insight into a typical Valentine’s Day in their household. The Songwriter Hall of Fame member catered to Gomez’s native Texan cravings by whipping up a batch of fried pickles, using a brand that he shipped straight from the Lone Star state.

“Guys, it’s Valentine’s Day and these are my girlfriend’s favorite pickles,” Blanco said in the clip shared to TikTok this V-Day. He added the caption, “Fry pickles and get laid.”

Blanco’s romantic gestures are clearly working, as insiders close to Gomez shared exclusively with Us Weekly that the pair believe they can “go the distance.”

“They’ve talked about marriage and having children and are very much on the same page,” one source told Us in May. “Selena has found the love of her life… She’s ready to settle down.”

Another insider added, “He makes her feel secure and happy. They both think they’ve found the person they’ll be with forever.”

Gomez seems to agree that this might be a relationship that’s built to last.

“Without getting into too much detail, I think it’s just really important to meet someone that respects you,” Gomez told Apple Music 1’s Zane Lowe in February. “And I think it’s really nice to also lean on someone who understands the world that I live in.”

