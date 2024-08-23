Your account
Privacy Policy Terms and Conditions
Star Style

The Most Stylish Looks From the ‘Only Murders in the Building’ Season 4 Premiere: Selena Gomez, More

By
The Best Looks From the Only Murders in the Building Red Carpet
14
Getty Images (3)

The Only Murders in the Building cast turned up the heat at the season 4 premiere.

Selena Gomez, Meryl Streep, Steve Martin and more slayed the red carpet in fresh and funky designs while attending the Los Angeles premiere on Thursday, August 22.

Gomez, for her part, looked radiant in a Self-Portrait mini dress featuring a dainty halter neckline equipped with crystals and an A-line skirt. She teamed the getup with sparkly silver heels, diamond rings and a cherry red manicure.

For glam, the actress, who plays Mabel Mora on the Hulu series, donned smokey eyeshadow, feathered eyebrows, rosy cheeks and pink lips. Her brunette hair was slicked back into an updo.

Streep, meanwhile, opted for a blue-and-white Stella McCartney patterned dress and chunky leather belt. She completed her look with gray flats and black eyeglasses.

Keep scrolling to see the best looks from the Only Murders in the Building season 4 premiere:

